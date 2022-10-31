ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jury selection begins for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Halloween 2017

By Josh Navarro, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Buw4H_0itSSCaG00

Jury selection began at the Duval County Courthouse Monday for the Jacksonville man accused of shooting two sisters, killing one, on Halloween five years ago.

While Judge Tatiana Salvador was giving instructions to potential jurors, she said in court in the state will not be seeking the death penalty for Chad Absher. He could potentially now face life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During jury selection Monday morning, the judge excluded one juror because he is a witness of the case and after that, selecting jurors resumed.

Absher is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Ashlee Rucker. He shot Ashlee and her sister, Lisa Rucker, in the head, which she survived. Authorities say the shooting happened on Halloween 2017 at the Cedar Creek Landing condos in Hyde Park.

In 2019, Absher was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

According to Chad Absher’s arrest warrant, he and Ashlee Rucker were arguing over car keys before the double shooting.

The warrant said the argument escalated and he choked her. It states a witness heard two gunshots a few seconds apart, saw Chad Absher with a rifle or shotgun and found both victims with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Jury selection continued throughout the afternoon and opening statements are expected to start Tuesday morning.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville Police looking for man tied to attempted bank robbery on Blanding Blvd

Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police say they are looking for a man who tried to rob the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard and Harlow Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Police say they were told a Hispanic man in his late 40s walked into the bank and stood in line waiting for the next available teller. When it was his turn he passed a note demanding money. Police say the teller was able to closer her drawer and hit the panic button. The teller also got her manager’s attention and then when the man, who is described as being 5′9″ with a medium build, fled.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy