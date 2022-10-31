East St. Louis Homicides Down 37 Percent, Non-Fatal Shootings Down 24 Percent After ISP Community-Based Approach

Read full article on original website
T Jones
3d ago
Hat's off to the most effective violence prevention team in the whole country. To make that big of a difference in that short of time with the challenges faced working in our city is IMPRESSIVE.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
wgel.com
ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group Celebrates Second Anniversary
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), an investigative unit utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction, is celebrating its second anniversary. In October 2020, ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department began working all reported violent crime cases together to boost resources, ensure professionalism and integrity in investigations, and reduce crime.
KMOV
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
East St. Louis a 'diamond in the rough,' says mayoral candidate Marie Franklin
In April, East St. Louis will have a mayoral election. Community organizer and activist Marie Franklin is running. Franklin is a lifelong East St. Louis resident, and a former Illinois State Trooper. She joined KMOX in studio.
Two shot, killed after fight breaks out in East St. Louis
Two men were fatally shot after a fight broke out early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis.
stlouiscnr.com
St. Clair County Transit District Completes Upgrades to Belleville Transit Center
After unveiling updates made to the Belleville Transit Center in June as part of the “Transit Stop Transformation” project, the St. Clair County Transit District today celebrated the completion of an additional $348,000 in upgrades at the highly utilized station, located at 718 Scheel Street in Belleville. The improvements, which include rider amenities and office space, were made possible through an IDOT Capital Grant and local sales tax funding. A celebration got underway at 7:30 a.m., featuring an open house for riders and area residents to explore the newly revamped 2,352 square-feet of space, while enjoying beverages and sweet treats. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held, and formal remarks were made by City of Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory and representatives from St. Clair County Transit, Chestnut Health Services and Citizens for Modern Transit.
edglentoday.com
IDOT Announces Lane Closure In Eastbound Direction Of I-270 To Start Saturday
GRANITE CITY -The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure in the eastbound direction of I-270 between Riverview Drive in Missouri and IL 3 beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, weather permitting. One eastbound lane will remain open throughout the weekend. This work is needed to do bridge deck repairs. All lanes will be opened on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.
Illinois senator urges residents to apply for FEMA flood aid
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and emergency agencies held a press conference at a FEMA disaster recovery center to encourage more homeowners to apply for flood relief before the deadline next month.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
Endangered Person Advisory: 12-year-old girl missing from north St. Louis County
Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl from North St. Louis County, went missing.
FBI receives ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the office tweeted.
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
21-year-old accused of carjacking pizza delivery driver
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 21-year-old for allegedly carjacking a Domino's delivery driver over the weekend.
kfmo.com
Stolen Items Found in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) Formal Charges are being sought after an investigation involving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department netted stolen property valued at thousands of dollars. Records show law enforcement officials served a search warrant Wednesday seizing over $50,000 in stolen items from a property in southern St. Francois County. The items were allegedly located in the 4300 block of Village Road. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more details as they become available.
KMOV
Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from someone in […]
KSDK
South Carolina couple linked to St. Louis County murders sentenced to life in prison
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
Carjacking leads to shooting and 4 arrests in Richmond Heights
Four people were in custody Monday morning after a carjacking led to a shooting in north St. Louis County.
Comments / 4