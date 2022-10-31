ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

East St. Louis Homicides Down 37 Percent, Non-Fatal Shootings Down 24 Percent After ISP Community-Based Approach

By Jayme Bufford
edglentoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
T Jones
3d ago

Hat's off to the most effective violence prevention team in the whole country. To make that big of a difference in that short of time with the challenges faced working in our city is IMPRESSIVE.

