East St. Louis Homicides Down 37 Percent, Non-Fatal Shootings Down 24 Percent After ISP Community-Based Approach

After unveiling updates made to the Belleville Transit Center in June as part of the “Transit Stop Transformation” project, the St. Clair County Transit District today celebrated the completion of an additional $348,000 in upgrades at the highly utilized station, located at 718 Scheel Street in Belleville. The improvements, which include rider amenities and office space, were made possible through an IDOT Capital Grant and local sales tax funding. A celebration got underway at 7:30 a.m., featuring an open house for riders and area residents to explore the newly revamped 2,352 square-feet of space, while enjoying beverages and sweet treats. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held, and formal remarks were made by City of Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory and representatives from St. Clair County Transit, Chestnut Health Services and Citizens for Modern Transit.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO