Ohio State

‘No Chance Vance’: Labor leaders advocate for Ryan

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
United Steelworkers District Director Teresa Cassady (at podium), Lima Building Trades President Gary McPheron (middle) and UAW-CAP Council Chair George Jeffries spoke for the ‘No Chance Vance’ tour in Lima on Monday morning. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Labor leaders across Ohio have joined the Ohio Democratic Party to advocate for workers in the state. The tour is titled ‘No Chance Vance’ in hopes to inform Ohioans why they should choose U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan (D).

JD Vance (R) is campaigning against Ryan in the coming election. Labor leaders advocated for Ryan on Monday morning at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 776 Hall in Lima.

Ohio Democratic Party Communications Advisor Michael Beyer said the tour was held in Columbus, Cleveland and Dayton.

“Labor workers are warning that Vance would not give workers a chance in the Senate,” said Beyer. “Everyone is concerned about what JD Vance would do in the Senate, so we just want to get the word out and warn Ohioans how he wouldn’t give Ohioans a chance in the Senate.”

Lima Building Trades President Gary McPheron spoke on Monday morning on behalf of labor workers.

“There is a lot at stake in the United States Senate race,” said McPheron. “Whether hard-working families will be able to get ahead or if out-of-touch millionaires will continue to rig the system for themselves and their wealthy corporate special interest donors. When you love this country, you love the people that make it work. Tim Ryan loves the workers who keep this country running.”

In November of 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bill became law. According to the White House summary, the focus of the law is to invest in broadband, rail and transit, clean energy, and water.

“In the last two years, workers fought for laws that rebuild our crumbling infrastructure using American-made materials so we can revitalize manufacturing here at home,” said Teresa Cassady, United Steelworkers member.

Based on Vance’s comments while campaigning, “Vance would have been a ‘no’ on the infrastructure investment and jobs act that is bringing billions of dollars back to Ohio and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs modernizing our roads, bridges, clean water and high speed in internet,” Cassady said.

McPheron said Ryan’s support of the Pro-Act will help union workers if he is elected into the United States Senate. The act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021. According to the bill summary, the act expands various labor protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

“Ohioans deserve someone like Tim Ryan, who is Ohio through and through,” added McPheron.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Jeff
2d ago

This race was over a long time ago. Ryan has stopped to new lows joining forces with the Lincoln Project. He is done. Vance will win going away

William Halker
2d ago

That’s because there are all Democratics they hate the republicans because because they know there rule is over

