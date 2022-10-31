ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
The Independent

Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’

An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
The Independent

Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede

A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
thebrag.com

Sean Penn has been secretly drinking at a rundown Sydney pub

Sean Penn may be one of the most successful actors in the world, but his drinking hole choice in Sydney is far from flashy. It’s been revealed that the Oscar winning actor and director has been sinking beers at Glenroy Hotel in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria. The pub is located on a busy industrial road, and opposite a Mcdonald’s – a far cry from the fancy bars and pubs in Sydney’s CBD.
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Fareeha Arshad

Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI

Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.
MarketRealist

Where Is Netflix's 'Fugitive' CEO Carlos Ghosn Now?

People close to him have openly admitted that he was “a good boss” and “brilliant.” But he’s also an international fugitive that’s featured on the “wanted list” of various law enforcement agencies across the globe, including those in Japan and France. We're...
The Independent

150 tourists, including US and UK citizens, ‘held hostage’ in Peru

A group of 150 tourists, including US and UK nationals, have been detained by an Indigenous group in Peru. The group has been held hostage since 10am on 3 November as part of a protest against the Peruvian government after more than 40 oil spills in the area, community leaders in the locality of Cuninico told local media. Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people are reportedly among those held hostage. “Our very punctual request is that the government declares a state of emergency due to the constant oil spills in our territory, and a committee presided by the...
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy