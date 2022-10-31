Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia
President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day.
The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday.Close
The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were expected to get a boost from Biden and Obama on Nov. 5.
Biden has visited Philadelphia multiple times this cycle, including on Friday evening when he and Vice President Harris made a rare joint appearance at a fundraiser in the city to help Fetterman and Shapiro.
Pennsylvania is pivotal in determining control of the Senate and is one of Democrats’ few opportunities to flip a Republican seat. Fetterman holds a narrow lead in most polls over Republican Mehmet Oz in their race for a seat in the upper chamber.Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
Obama hit the campaign trail as well over this last weekend.
The former president traveled to Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and also visited Wisconsin and Michigan this past weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
