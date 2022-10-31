ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funny Thing
2d ago

And guess who pays the legal fees for this ? Jay Inslee screws the people of Washington State every chance he gets. Time to get rid of Jay Inslee !

Bob Arntson
2d ago

That's a case they can't win! Jay INSSLEEZ has the supreme court in his back pocket! That's why the people of Washington have been screwed so many times by him. Remember when the people voted for the $30 tab fees. And the supreme court said that the people didn't know what they were voting for! That's just one of many!

Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
2d ago

It will be dismissed because the Washington Supreme Court is in Inslee’s pocket! Inslee should be impeached! We tried but miraculously 1/3 of the signatures were deemed invalid! This is ridiculous! Are there any non-corrupt law abiding judges out there? The democrats have them all in their pockets!

