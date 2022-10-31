Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Site Selection ranks Va. 1st for biz climate
Virginia rose to first place in Site Selection magazine’s 2022 Business Climate Rankings. The commonwealth unseated North Carolina and ranked above Georgia, which had an eight-year streak in the top spot. Last year, Virginia was tied for 10th place. “I’m pleased that Virginia has won the best business climate;...
Virginia Business
GMU launches College of Public Health
George Mason University has rebranded its College of Health and Human Services as the College of Public Health in a move to address a critical need for skilled health professionals and research across the state. GMU announced the renaming Tuesday, following approval in late October by the State Council of...
Virginia Business
Ferrum College president to step down
Ferrum College President David L. Johns will resign effective Nov. 7, the school announced Tuesday. The private college’s board of trustees will select an interim president as it begins a national search for its next president. Johns has been Ferrum College’s president since January 2018. “I am proud...
