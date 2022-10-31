ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports

Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal

After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win

An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
BOULDER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver

DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
DENVER, CO
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”

Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
TEMPE, AZ
twowanderingsoles.com

21 Best Day Trips from Denver

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor

Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver school district bans harsh critic Brandon Pryor

Parent Brandon Pryor has been a harsh critic of Denver Public Schools for the past five years. His criticism, voiced at meetings and on social media, has been loud and plentiful — and often aimed at people and systems that he believes are hurting Black students. His criticism has also effected change. The district banned the handcuffing of young students after Pryor spoke out about it happening to his then-7-year-old son. The...
DENVER, CO
seafoodsource.com

Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

The Rose on Colfax Tops Out

Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

