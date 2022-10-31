Read full article on original website
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
PODCAST: Colorado insider Adam Munsterteiger previews Ducks vs Buffs
Hear from Colorado insider and BuffStampede publisher Adam Munsterteiger as he joins the podcast to discuss the Colorado football program if Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is a candidate to become their new head coach and his preview of Oregon vs. Colorado on Saturday. Adam joins Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Frontcourt duo dominates in Buffs’ exhibition win
An undersized Division II opponent in an exhibition game certainly wasn’t the most difficult task for Colorado’s new-look frontcourt. Nevertheless, on Tuesday night Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller offered a glimpse into what they could be together for the CU women’s basketball team this season. Vonleh scored...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
9News
'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver
DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster Trade
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami(Photo: USA Today Sports) The Miami Dolphins once again pulled off a blockbuster trade, as they acquired prized pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’
Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.
twowanderingsoles.com
21 Best Day Trips from Denver
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
Westword
Author Erika T. Wurth's White Horse Captures a Denver That Is Going, Going, Gone
There’s a moment in Erika T. Wurth’s new book, White Horse: A Novel, that encapsulates just how important Denver is to its narrative. Especially the Denver that Generation X knew, the one that’s nearly gone now, with only a few holdouts to remind us of the place that used to be.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Littleton’s ‘Sugaring Me Pretty’ Focuses on Advanced Hair Removal called ‘Sugaring’
Sponsored Content by Sugaring Me Pretty It’s time to talk about hair removal that’s good for your skin and will leave you feeling better than ever! ‘Sugaring’ is an advanced type of hair removal that is growing in popularity across the globe. GDC teamed up with the owner of ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ Leslie Sutherland, to […]
denverite.com
Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor
Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
Denver school district bans harsh critic Brandon Pryor
Parent Brandon Pryor has been a harsh critic of Denver Public Schools for the past five years. His criticism, voiced at meetings and on social media, has been loud and plentiful — and often aimed at people and systems that he believes are hurting Black students. His criticism has also effected change. The district banned the handcuffing of young students after Pryor spoke out about it happening to his then-7-year-old son. The...
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole in the wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold, and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and...
milehighcre.com
The Rose on Colfax Tops Out
Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
