When Warner Bros. and DC Comics unveiled their first streaming service with the DC Universe app, fans had no idea what to expect. Warner Bros. would go on to green light a series based on DC Comics' Teen Titans line-up of characters, and when the series finally released it was a massive hit. After airing two seasons on DC Universe, WB moved all of their DC Universe original series to their new HBO Max streaming service so Titans had some new life with a possibly bigger audience. Titans would go on to premiere its third season on HBO Max that primarily focused on an original take on the classic Red Hood storyline which most of their audience loved. There have been some recent rumors that seem to think that after their upcoming fourth season the series will be canceled due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger but that isn't stopping the streamer from promoting the hit series. Now, I recently got the chance to check out the first few episodes of Titans season four, and while there are some redeeming qualities about its supernatural plot, the new season kind of feels like more of the same.

2 DAYS AGO