Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime revealed as sequel set to be James Cameron's second longest film
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime has been revealed, and it's reportedly 190 minutes – but when it comes to James Cameron's filmography, that still wouldn't make it his longest film yet. If the sci-fi sequel does turn out to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is pretty...
‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die
Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Titans Season 4 Review: New City, New Villains, Same Titans
When Warner Bros. and DC Comics unveiled their first streaming service with the DC Universe app, fans had no idea what to expect. Warner Bros. would go on to green light a series based on DC Comics' Teen Titans line-up of characters, and when the series finally released it was a massive hit. After airing two seasons on DC Universe, WB moved all of their DC Universe original series to their new HBO Max streaming service so Titans had some new life with a possibly bigger audience. Titans would go on to premiere its third season on HBO Max that primarily focused on an original take on the classic Red Hood storyline which most of their audience loved. There have been some recent rumors that seem to think that after their upcoming fourth season the series will be canceled due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger but that isn't stopping the streamer from promoting the hit series. Now, I recently got the chance to check out the first few episodes of Titans season four, and while there are some redeeming qualities about its supernatural plot, the new season kind of feels like more of the same.
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film
With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Advance Review: Launching A New Story Arc In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #6
The second story arc drives this sometimes-tired series in an exciting new direction. Moving away from a “vampire of the month” format, the new storyline gives some interesting backstory told with strong art and colors. Overall. 8.5/10. Beverly Phelps is a desperate woman. And desperate people do desperate...
Preview: Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and mysterious...
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
Vision Quest - the comic book story that changed the Vision and Wanda Maximoff forever
The MCU is adapting Vision Quest, the comic story that led to the death of the Avengers
Upcoming: ‘Crab Lane Crew’ By Jim Medway And Bog Eyed Books Is Pure Childhood Perfection
Trust me, you’re going to adore Jim Medway‘s brilliant Crab Lane Crew, newly collected by Bog Eyed Books and due to come out in December 2022. Many, many years ago there was a comic for children here in the UK called the DFC. And inside the DFC there were many wonderful comic strips from some wonderfully talented creators. Sadly, the DFC ended with issue 43, running from 2008-2009. A few years later, the same team and many of the same creators from the DFC launched the Phoenix Comic in 2012, a wonderful kids comic which continues today.
Terror In Trenton! Previewing ‘Damage Control’ #3
After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building—so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus’ first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible. ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!
Creepy Comics Cavalcade: Fright Night In ‘Marvel Zombies Halloween’
Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect day to curl up with some classic creepy comics, and enjoy thrills and chills. We love ourselves some spooky stories here at Comicon, and chose a great little one-shot to recommend for this year’s All Hallows Eve. Up front, I do not like...
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #8
“Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth’s surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose”
