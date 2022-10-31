Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Marvel’s New Vampire Hunter Ready To Slay On The ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1 Cover
After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February. Announced at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade will reunite the character’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, for a five-issue saga that serves as Brielle’s origin story and her journey to become Marvel’s next great antihero.
Previewing Declan Shalvey’s ‘Old Dog’ #2
“The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission. Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.”
Previewing Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen’s ‘Little Monsters’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.”
31st Philadelphia Film Festival: ‘The Passengers Of The Night’ Reviewed
Screenplay by Mikhaël Hers, Maud Ameline, and Mariette Désert. Life isn’t exactly starry for the Davies family. Matriarch, Elisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg), is particularly feeling the strain of her impending divorce and all the emotions that go with it. It’s not, then, that Mikhaël Hers’ The Passengers of the Night is out of touch with reality. It’s that the film rejects cynicism and continues to believe in the best of humanity, despite setbacks.
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.7 – ‘Don’t Push It’
Similar to the Tower of London prison break in episode four, getting Zahra’s dad (David Yip) out of the secret prison he’s been cooped up in since Alfie (Jack Bannon) helped kidnap him ultimately isn’t that difficult. All it really takes is pulling a plug and the psychic fence that earned the prison its nickname, “prison without walls,” is out of commission. “Impossible to escape” my foot.
David Tennant To Return To Voice Luther Arkwright For ‘Heart Of Empire’ Audio
It’s a month of returns for actor David Tennant – first the Doctor and now a return to voicing Bryan Talbot’s iconic Luther Arkwright for Big Finish Audio!. News came out a few days back that David Tennant would return to voice Luther Arkwright in the new Big Finish audio adaptation of the second Arkwright adventure Heart of Empire, set for release in June 2023 – Tennant first voiced Arkwright in the original adaptation The Adventures of Luther Arkwright back in 2005.
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
Previewing Jonathan Luna’s ‘Knight & The Lady Of Play’ #1 From Image Comics
“JONATHAN LUNA (THE PHALANX, 20XX: TRANSPORT) returns with another one-shot, illustrated in graphite! After a war with demons, knight Signore Vincenzo is traveling home to his wife in Italy. In a swamp, he comes across a mysteriously hypnotic woman, Motta, who tempts him to stay with her.”
Dynamite Offers Special ‘Gargoyles’ #1 Cover Signed By Greg Weisman
With the first issue of Dynamite’s upcoming Gargoyles series breaking 100,000 units in initial orders, the company has teamed up with CGC to offer a special retailer incentive: a special limited edition of the issue featuring a cover by Drew Moss (seen above) and signed by series creator Greg Weisman.
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
An Interview With ‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Star, Inger Tudor
Before he directed Citizen Kane or scared people into thinking the planet was being invaded by aliens with his radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, Orson Welles directed Voodoo Macbeth, a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth featuring an all-Black cast. Welles wasn’t the one who initially proposed the idea of performing the Scottish play at the Lafayette Theatre, though. That was Rose McClennon, and in the USC Original film, Voodoo Macbeth, Rose is played by actress, Inger Tudor. Find out what drew Tudor to the role in the following interview:
Preview: Time For A Second Ghoulish Viewing Of ‘Tales From The Black Museum’ – The Latest ‘2000 AD’ Digital Collection Release
Welcome back to the Black Museum, home to all the darkest of mementos and curios from Mega-City One history as we settle back for a second digital volume of terrifying tales from the vaults. Tales From The Black Museum Volume 2 is the November Digital Edition release from 2000 AD,...
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
BOOM! Studios Reveals New ‘Briar’ #2 Covers By Tula Lotay
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at new variant cover art by Tula Lotay for Briar #2, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell, artist Germán García, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The end of...
Sega Reveals ‘Sonic Frontiers: Showdown’ Trailer
Sonic Frontiers is barely a few days away from releasing, and SEGA has finally released a legitimately good trailer for the game, entitled “Showdown”. Rather than showing off how slow-paced the open world can be, “Showdown” introduces fans to the new world, Sonic’s opponent in this world, and the friends Sonic will have to save this time around.
