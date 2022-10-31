ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran's gifted truck stolen

MILWAUKEE - He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who's responsible. It's what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting. Pinned one-by-one in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised

KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
KENOSHA, WI

