A $60M Lotto Max Jackpot Was Won In Ontario & Someone Got Richer Than 2 Toronto Raptors
Do you want to make Toronto Raptors kind of money but have less than zero hand-eye coordination? Feel you. Lotto Max jackpots offer a great shortcut. No talent is required, just a whole lot of luck. According to OLG, someone in Ontario became professional athlete level rich this week after...
Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
'The Last Of Us' Premiere Date Was Finally Announced & The Fan Reactions Are Everything
HBO has finally announced the premiere date for the much-hyped series The Last Of Us and it's great news for fans because there isn't actually too long to wait. It's extra special for all those living in Alberta since the series was filmed there. The network shared a new poster...
The Degrassi Reboot Has Been 'Paused' Along With Our Canadian Nostalgia
If you've been looking forward to the nostalgia of Degrassi, you might have to wait a little bit longer. On November 4, production company WildBrain revealed that the previously announced Degrassi reboot coming to HBO Max has been put on pause after the streaming service dropped the project. In the...
Charlie Hunnam Calls Toronto His Town & Says He's Thought About Moving To Canada (VIDEO)
Charlie Hunnam may have a Canadian address in his future!. The beloved Sons Of Anarchyactor was in Toronto for his new series Shantaram's red carpet at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on November 1, where he teased a possible move to Canada. "Toronto's my town," Hunnam told Narcity. "I spent cumulatively...
This New 'Rosé House' Airbnb Near Toronto Has A Floral Wall & 'Glam Room' For Getting Ready
Call up your BFFs, because there's a new spot for vacations near Toronto, and it's the ultimate girl's getaway. The Rosé House is a recently-opened Airbnb in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and it will bring your bubbliest dreams to life. The massive 3100-square-foot home has been newly renovated and sleeps eight guests....
Scottie Barnes Makes Millions But Just Showed How Cheap He Can Be & Toronto Is Here For It
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is one of the NBA"s fastest-rising stars but another look behind the curtain makes it seem like the fame and money aren't getting to his head. Streaming on Twitch, as he often does, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year recently admitted to buying an expensive shirt for an event and returning it the next day.
These New Ontario Restaurants Were Named The Best In Canada & A Toronto Spot Topped The List
If you're craving something new for your next dinner out, then these spots are worth a visit. Air Canada enRoute has revealed its Top 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant took first place. The venues were chosen by journalist Nancy Matsumoto who...
I Dined In The Dark At Toronto's ONoir Restaurant & Here's Why It Was My Toughest Meal Yet
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Eating in the dark might sound like an exciting experience but in reality, it's a lot tougher than you might think. Toronto's O.Noir...
Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More
Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.
