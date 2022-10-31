ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
The Degrassi Reboot Has Been 'Paused' Along With Our Canadian Nostalgia

If you've been looking forward to the nostalgia of Degrassi, you might have to wait a little bit longer. On November 4, production company WildBrain revealed that the previously announced Degrassi reboot coming to HBO Max has been put on pause after the streaming service dropped the project. In the...
Scottie Barnes Makes Millions But Just Showed How Cheap He Can Be & Toronto Is Here For It

Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is one of the NBA"s fastest-rising stars but another look behind the curtain makes it seem like the fame and money aren't getting to his head. Streaming on Twitch, as he often does, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year recently admitted to buying an expensive shirt for an event and returning it the next day.
Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More

Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.

