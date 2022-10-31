Read full article on original website
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park in Duluth
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota
'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season
The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
Rain likely tonight with localized snow/thunder
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 3, 2022. Rain will move over the Northland beginning late this afternoon, but is mainly expected from this evening into later tonight. Snow showers could mix into rain showers and result in very minor snowfall in north-central Minnesota by late tonight. Thunder is most possible in northwestern Wisconsin later this evening and into the early overnight hours. Precipitation chances taper early Friday morning. Anywhere from a tenth to a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected from this precipitation, with slightly higher amounts most likely in any thunderstorms in northwest Wisconsin.
Quick hitting system to bring rain/snow on Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 4, 2022. A quick-hitting system will bring rain and snow to the Northland Saturday and Saturday evening. Rain may change to snow Saturday morning or afternoon from the I-35 corridor into the Arrowhead. Should the change to snow occur, snow may be heavy at times with reduced visibility and roads could become slippery. Rain will likely mix with or change to light snow Saturday night. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch expected. May be locally higher in the outlined area of the map.
Here’s How MNDOT Will Reduce Oversize Load Traffic Jams In Duluth [PHOTOS]
For some time now, the Twin Ports - especially Duluth - has been the port of call for ships transporting large, oversize cargo. From the ship to the rail or highway, that cargo then travels to its final destination, utilizing the "farthest inland port in the United States" as its jumping-off point.
Douglas County Board Looks To Reduce Budget Costs At Jail
When it was built, the Douglas County Jail facility was designed to be pay for itself - at least when it came to the daily cost per inmate. However, in the roughly twenty years since it opened, that has never materialized, with taxpayers left footing the remaining expenses. Douglas County...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
