high-profile.com
Abbott Joins Design Firm
Boston – CannonDesign recently welcomed Suzanne Abbott as both its Boston business development leader and as a vice president. Abbott will work alongside the firm’s Boston leadership team to drive new business strategy, establish and strengthen client relationships, and promote a business development culture in the Boston office and throughout the Northeast marketplace. She will be representing healthcare, higher education, commercial, sports, and science and technology markets.
high-profile.com
Flad Architects Opens Boston Office
Boston – Flad Architects recently announced it is opening a new office in Boston. “Boston has long been an important city for scientific research, driven by its world-class pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, universities, and leading healthcare facilities,” CEO Jeff Zutz said. “The new office will help us to better support our clients and the important work they are doing in Boston.”
high-profile.com
PWC Boston Holds Inaugural Awards Gala
Boston – The Boston Chapter of Professional Women in Construction (PWC), a national organization dedicated to promoting women and diversity in the construction industry, recently celebrated four outstanding women at its inaugural Awards Gala. Over 100 architecture, engineering, and construction professionals joined PWC Boston on Oct. 19 to celebrate...
high-profile.com
AGC MA Restores Dorchester Boys & Girls Clubs
Boston – On Oct. 28, the Construction Leadership Council of the Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts (AGC MA) renovated and restored the McLaughlin Center and Marr Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, located in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester. The organization is a nonprofit institution that provides a safe place for more than 4000 young people to learn, explore, play, and make friends, all for a membership fee of $5 per year.
high-profile.com
Nubian Ascends Project Hits Milestone
Boston – Nubian Ascends recently received unanimous approval from the City of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, marking another milestone in the process for the Nubian Square project. The redevelopment of the former Blair Supermarket parking lot will be made up of a 219,000sf campus for commerce, education,...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project in Boston’s Financial District
Boston – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a comprehensive masonry repair project on a 10-story brick and concrete commercial/office building located at the corner of State and Commercial Streets in the heart of Boston’s financial district. Abbot secured the project based on a competitive bidding process among qualified...
high-profile.com
Cambridge Affordable Housing Receives Financing
Boston – MassHousing has closed on $8.5 million in affordable housing financing to the nonprofit Just A Start for the development of 24 new affordable apartments on its Rindge Tower property in Cambridge. Just A Start will construct a new 6-story, wood-framed building, containing the new affordable rental homes,...
high-profile.com
Plans Unveiled for Stone Mill Transformation
Lawrence, MA – WinnCompanies has unveiled plans to transform Stone Mill, a 19th-century mill in Lawrence, into a 21st-century model of energy efficiency, thanks to the Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund established from a Columbia Gas settlement agreement led by the Baker-Polito Administration and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey,...
high-profile.com
Suffolk Announces Leadership Promotions
Boston – Suffolk announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team by promoting Katy O’Neil to chief marketing officer and Jackie Lewis to chief people officer. O’Neil joined Suffolk in 2018 as the vice president of business development and client relations in the Northeast region, and was soon promoted to senior vice president of client services. In her new role, O’Neil will continue to oversee the pursuit management team as well as the corporate marketing team, where she will strengthen the organization’s marketing function, implement a strategic brand vision and align marketing with Suffolk’s business development and work acquisition functions as it pursues its ambitious growth vision.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
Dorchester Reporter
Transition at Chez Vous: As skating culture grows, Toney family adopts a fresh persona
While the owners of Chez Vous roller rink make their living moving on wheels, the family-owned business isn’t going anywhere. The smell of fried chicken, a freshly polished maple wood floor, and the sound of rolling wheels set to hip-hop and R&B classics defines a community staple at the nexus of Dorchester and Mattapan that is recognizable to many at a glance.
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
NECN
Seaport Social Opens in Boston's Seaport District
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar by the Boston waterfront that has been in the works for four years has very quietly debuted. According to a source, Seaport Social opened to the public yesterday in the Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue within the Park Lane Seaport residential complex. The website for the dining and drinking spot does not give any indication of its opening, so this may be a soft opening for now, and no menu has been posted as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.
high-profile.com
Ribbon Cut for Rockland Mixed-income Community
Rockland, MA – NeighborWorks Housing Solutions (NHS) recently held a ribbon-cutting for Copley Gardens, its latest renovated apartment home community located at 105 Market Street in Rockland. Copley Gardens is an 83-unit mixed-income property that recently underwent extensive renovations necessary to shore the property up for the long term,...
10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development
The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
