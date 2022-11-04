ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes at 45th Street North, just before the North Junction construction site, at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. The goal is to reopen the lanes by 6 p.m. Saturday. However, KDOT says the closure may extend until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound drivers on I-135 will be detoured onto southbound Interstate 235, then to Broadway Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKl1w_0itS7GOi00
(KSN Image)

At the end of the exit ramp to Broadway, drivers will have to take a right turn and then another right turn to get onto the entrance ramp to northbound I-235. As soon as drivers are on I-235, they will need to take the southbound I-135 exit to continue in the original direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NijFy_0itS7GOi00
KDOT will close the northbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-254 for several hours on Nov. 5, 2022. (Courtesy Google Maps)

KDOT also will close the northbound I-135 exit to eastbound Kansas Highway 254 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The North Junction construction project is in what KDOT calls the Gold Project Phase 2A. The work began in April 2021. The three-year project will replace the I-135 ramps to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run providing toys to kids in the community

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here . To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here .

Another road closure will impact drivers on I-235 on Sunday, Nov. 6. KDOT will close the exit ramps from I-235 to Broadway from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. for the Wichita Toy Run . Also, the Wichita Police Department plans to close 11 miles of city streets for the Toy Run.

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

Hundreds of motorcycles will travel from Douglas and McLean in Wichita to Hartman Arena to take part in the annual charity event.

