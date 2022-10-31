ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Motorious

Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla

While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight

The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20

Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
TechCrunch

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
Motorious

Mustang Is Morphing Into Something Else...

For decades, one of America’s most attractive muscle cars has been the Ford mustang. Originally designed in 1964, the incredible automobiles stunned the world with their style which combined the rugged American muscle car look with a bit of a European twist to combat it’s foreign opponents. Essentially the goal was to stuff as big an engine as possible into the smallest frame and body that you could find in the result or something astonishing to say the least. Of course, this eventually led enthusiast builders to make their own additions to Ford’s original design and this guy shows us exactly why.
techunwrapped.com

Make these changes to your WiFi instead of buying a repeater

Having a good internet connection is important and is not always possible. Sometimes the coverage is bad, we see that the speed is very slow or cuts appear when we connect wirelessly. One of the options we have is to buy a Wi-Fi repeater. This helps improve signal quality. Now, sometimes this is not necessary. In this article we are going to tell you about some changes you can make to your Wi-Fi before you buy anything.
TheStreet

Amazon’s Excellent 4th Gen Echo Smart Speaker Is 50% Off

While Amazon ( (AMZN) ) didn’t unveil a new Echo smart speaker this fall, that’s not a bad thing considering how good the current fourth-generation Echo really is. Announced back in 2020, it delivers room filling sound in a unique spherical build. Better yet, like any smart speaker...
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy