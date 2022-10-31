Read full article on original website
Related
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
Chord Electronics scoops a hat-trick of DAC Best Buys at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022
Chord dominates this year’s DACs category with its Qutest, Mojo 2 and Hugo 2.
Origami-Inspired Mouse Is Thin, Lightweight and Folds Flat
As well as folding 'flat' to mostly 4.5mm, the Air.O mouse weighs just 40g. Other attractions are the range of colors, Bluetooth standard connectivity, and three months of battery life.
A space rock slammed into Mars on Christmas Eve. It revealed a hidden surprise
This week, see what a space rock uncovered when it slammed into Mars, learn why Antarctica's emperor penguins need protecting, explore a long-lost shipwreck, meet a nose-picking primate, and more.
Knog Blinder Square and V Bolt rear light review - more flashing LEDs than a school electronics project
A smart and compact rear light with easy fitting, convenient charging and more fancy flashing than you thought possible
TODAY.com
Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20
Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
TechCrunch
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years
The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
Mustang Is Morphing Into Something Else...
For decades, one of America’s most attractive muscle cars has been the Ford mustang. Originally designed in 1964, the incredible automobiles stunned the world with their style which combined the rugged American muscle car look with a bit of a European twist to combat it’s foreign opponents. Essentially the goal was to stuff as big an engine as possible into the smallest frame and body that you could find in the result or something astonishing to say the least. Of course, this eventually led enthusiast builders to make their own additions to Ford’s original design and this guy shows us exactly why.
techunwrapped.com
Make these changes to your WiFi instead of buying a repeater
Having a good internet connection is important and is not always possible. Sometimes the coverage is bad, we see that the speed is very slow or cuts appear when we connect wirelessly. One of the options we have is to buy a Wi-Fi repeater. This helps improve signal quality. Now, sometimes this is not necessary. In this article we are going to tell you about some changes you can make to your Wi-Fi before you buy anything.
Amazon’s Excellent 4th Gen Echo Smart Speaker Is 50% Off
While Amazon ( (AMZN) ) didn’t unveil a new Echo smart speaker this fall, that’s not a bad thing considering how good the current fourth-generation Echo really is. Announced back in 2020, it delivers room filling sound in a unique spherical build. Better yet, like any smart speaker...
electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Ear (2) tipped for imminent launch as Ear (stick) gets Quick Settings controls on the Nothing Phone (1)
Nothing launched the Ear (1) as its very first product last year. The company has since followed it up with the Nothing Phone (1) and, more recently, the Ear (stick). It appears that a successor to the Ear (1) is on the way, too. As revealed by leaker SnoopyTech, the...
Best Oculus Quest & Quest 2 controller batteries 2022
The Oculus Quest's controllers only need one AA battery each. Here are the best ones to keep your Touch Controllers up and running.
Comments / 0