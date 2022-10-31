ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Council weighs Tom Lee Park damage dispute, McGowen's move to MLGW

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Memphis City Council members get their first look Tuesday, Nov. 1, at a plan to settle a Memphis in May standoff. They’ll also take up city COO Doug McGowen’s nomination to be the new president and CEO of Memphis Light Gas and Water Division.

At the crux of the MIM disagreement is who pays for any potential damages to the redesigned Tom Lee Park when the festival comes back Downtown next year. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing the city put up $500,000 that would pay for potential damages caused by festival events in 2023 and 2024.

The “park restoration fund” would reallocate money already set aside for Mud Island improvements: $350,000 for use in 2023 and $150,000 in 2024. Memphis In May would be required to put up a $250,000 damage deposit annually that would kick in if city funds don’t cover the bill.

If the city’s share and the festival’s annual deposit don’t cover the damage, the Memphis River Parks Partnership would find the rest of the money.

Strickland originally hoped the two groups could reach an agreement without his administration’s involvement.

The park is undergoing a $61 million redesign with a mediated agreement that sets specific dimensions for open space and other features Memphis In May would need to continue to host the music festival and barbecue contest there.

The festival and MRPP, which manages and maintains Tom Lee Park and others, began negotiations earlier this year on MIM’s damage deposit.

Those negotiations stalled with Memphis In May president Jim Holt saying the initial $1.4 million proposed by MRPP was too high. He also said he wanted to negotiate directly with the city administration and not what he termed a “third party.”

MRPP CEO Carol Coletta said she offered several alternatives to bring the cost of the damage deposit down.

Most of the park redesign’s features will be ready for the two major events of the month-long festival — the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The redesign will formally open sometime after May 2023.

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen (right) is Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s choice to be the next president and CEO of Memphis Light Gas and Water Division. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

The appointments of COO Doug McGowen to be the new leader of MLGW and Chandell Ryan to be the new COO will be heard by council members at a 2 p.m. committee session.

They could be added to the afternoon session agenda for confirmation votes.

Council chairman Martavius Jones delayed consideration twice in October by removing the nominations from the committee agenda as he pushed a resolution calling for a national search for a new head of the city-owned utility.

The resolution was not binding on the mayor. Strickland said he would not conduct a national search.

Two weeks ago, the council voted down a modified resolution by council member JB Smiley Jr. that called on Strickland to make McGowen the interim MLGW CEO while a national search was conducted.

That set the stage for this week’s path to a council confirmation.

The council also votes Tuesday on a community redevelopment plan for the Klondike area of North Memphis. It also hears the first of three readings of a Klondike Redevelopment Trust Fund to hold incremental city and county property tax revenue from a TIF – tax increment financing – district for the area.

The Shelby County Commission is voting on the same steps as a partnership of organizations undertake a $72 million mixed-use remake of the old Northside High School along with the creation of hundreds of new and renovated units of affordable housing in the surrounding area.

The council meets at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. Committee sessions begin at 8 a.m.

Watch a livestream of the full council day. Here is the committee agenda . Here is the agenda for the afternoon council session. Documents offering more detail about some of the items on both agendas can be found here . Follow @bdriesdm for live coverage of the council day.

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

