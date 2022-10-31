Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
WBAY Green Bay
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Schwarz’s is all in the family since 1957
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – On a Friday night, the kitchen at Schwarz’s Supper Club is hopping with sizzles and smells all around. Chef Patrick Schwarz is something of an air traffic controller who has to have impeccable timing to get the dishes out. The preparation, however, has been going on for hours beforehand.
Win Tickets to the Rockford Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular!
There's nothing like getting crafty during the holiday season with some of your closest friends and family. And 97ZOK wants to be a part of those important memories you're going to make. That's why, we want to give you the ultimate girls shopping weekend! So grab your mom, sister, cousin and ALL your besties for a fun day at the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular.
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Illinois Goes To…
It's that time of year! If you haven't started planning your Thanksgiving dishes, make sure to add mashed potatoes to your list. One of the biggest Holidays of the year is just 3 weeks away... that means we have to start planning what we are cookin' up in the kitchen for all our sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas... you get the point.
wpr.org
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Illinois Man Explains the Misconceptions about the ‘Day of the Dead’
You probably know when the 'Day of the Dead,' is, but do you actually understand what it is?. Chances are, unless it was something your family participated in growing up, you don't really know the ins and the outs. Maybe you learned a bit when you saw the Disney movie,...
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History
Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow
WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
Popular Charity Frozen Turkey Bowling Tournament Is Coming To WI
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Thanksgiving and help out a great cause simultaneously, this charity frozen turkey bowling tournament in Wisconsin is perfect for you. Only In Wisconsin. When I say "only in Wisconsin," I don't mean it in a mean-spirited way. I think of it...
Most Adorable Halloween Costumes Spotted In Rockford This Weekend
Whether you went out trick-or-treating, handed out candy, or stayed home with your lights off this weekend, you have probably seen endless Halloween costumes from your friends online. I normally don't dress up for Halloween since I moved out of my parents house. For half my childhood my parents dressed...
What do YOU Think Belongs in The ‘Rockford Hall of Fame’
We want to know what you would put in the "Rockford Hall of Fame." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducts the Class of 2022 on Saturday night. We will be highlighting these artists all day long on Saturday, on 96.7 The Eagle. So with this, we got thinking...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0