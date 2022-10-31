ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Benzinga

Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Fox Business

UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
NASDAQ

Matson (MATX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Matson (MATX) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.07%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning

Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
Cheddar News

Uber Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue jumps 72%

Jacob Sonenshine, markets reporter for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to discuss Uber’s earnings latest quarterly earnings and its guidance. “The company is able to meet sales estimates but do it in a more profitable manner than expected," he said. "It means that their margin beat expectations so they're just more profitable than expected just on this quarter.”
NASDAQ

Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Ryerson Holding (RYI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -31.07%. A...
NASDAQ

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30%. A...
NASDAQ

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.05%. A...
NASDAQ

Qualys (QLYS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Qualys (QLYS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.05%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Ashford (AINC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ashford (AINC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 68.18%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga

Pros Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Pros Holdings PRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pros Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Pros Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

Comments / 0

Community Policy