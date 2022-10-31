Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
NASDAQ
Matson (MATX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Matson (MATX) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.07%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
Uber Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue jumps 72%
Jacob Sonenshine, markets reporter for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to discuss Uber’s earnings latest quarterly earnings and its guidance. “The company is able to meet sales estimates but do it in a more profitable manner than expected," he said. "It means that their margin beat expectations so they're just more profitable than expected just on this quarter.”
NASDAQ
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Ryerson Holding (RYI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Encore Capital Group (ECPG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -31.07%. A...
NASDAQ
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30%. A...
NASDAQ
Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Green Brick Partners (GRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.05%. A...
NASDAQ
Qualys (QLYS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Qualys (QLYS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.05%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Ashford (AINC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ashford (AINC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 68.18%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga
Pros Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Pros Holdings PRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pros Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Pros Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
