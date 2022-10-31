Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Does the new Jubans live up to its storied history?
Much has changed in the fine-dining world since Jubans first opened 40 years ago. So when the renovated and rebranded restaurant made its modern debut this spring, diners were pleased to find a space and menu that’s just as nostalgic as it is forward-thinking. A stunning design concocted by X Design and DNA Workshop is outfitted with brass and stone finishes and custom wallpaper and artwork, with nods to Baton Rouge culture and style throughout. Since its April reopening, it’s quickly reclaimed its reputation as a local icon.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘225’: Baton Rouge offers dozens of destinations to satisfy every taco taste
Never have tacos been more wide-ranging and interesting in the Capital Region. The November issue of 225 takes a tour of Baton Rouge’s more than 35 taco options. From taquerias to food trucks to a new generation of eateries elevating this beloved food, Baton Rouge is full of taco experiences waiting to be savored.
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
WAFB.com
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Today is the last day to donate blood to the Beat Bama Blood Drive. Benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat this weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Rock Roll & Rescue car show on...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
225batonrouge.com
Does the new Jubans live up to its storied history? Here’s what 225’s reviewer thought
THE BASICS: Much has changed in the fine dining world since Jubans first opened 40 years ago. So when the renovated and rebranded restaurant made its modern debut this spring, diners were pleased to find a space and menu that’s just as nostalgic as it is forward-thinking. A stunning design concocted by X Design and DNA Workshop is outfitted with brass and stone finishes and custom wallpaper and artwork, with nods to Baton Rouge culture and style throughout. Since its April reopening, it’s quickly reclaimed its reputation as a local icon.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC canvas trip: How Greenville transformed from a textiles capital to an auto hub
For more than a century, Greenville, South Carolina, and its surrounding counties formed what was considered the textiles capital of the world. Then globalization took the textiles industry overseas. But it took just one company’s insight—well, one large automotive manufacturer’s insight—into what the region had to offer to turn the...
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.
It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Share your recommendations of powerful and influential leaders for the new Capital Region 500 guide
For the first time, the editors of Baton Rouge Business Report are creating a community guide of powerful and influential community leaders in the Capital Region. Its purpose? To help fulfill our mission of helping our readers connect. In the Capital Region 500, we want to include key influencers representing...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
Comments / 0