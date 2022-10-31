ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Does the new Jubans live up to its storied history?

Much has changed in the fine-dining world since Jubans first opened 40 years ago. So when the renovated and rebranded restaurant made its modern debut this spring, diners were pleased to find a space and menu that’s just as nostalgic as it is forward-thinking. A stunning design concocted by X Design and DNA Workshop is outfitted with brass and stone finishes and custom wallpaper and artwork, with nods to Baton Rouge culture and style throughout. Since its April reopening, it’s quickly reclaimed its reputation as a local icon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MySanAntonio

Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside

Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Today is the last day to donate blood to the Beat Bama Blood Drive. Benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat this weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Rock Roll & Rescue car show on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC canvas trip: How Greenville transformed from a textiles capital to an auto hub

For more than a century, Greenville, South Carolina, and its surrounding counties formed what was considered the textiles capital of the world. Then globalization took the textiles industry overseas. But it took just one company’s insight—well, one large automotive manufacturer’s insight—into what the region had to offer to turn the...
GREENVILLE, SC
1037thegame.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA

