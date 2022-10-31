Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
UCEMC employees from Carthage District office volunteer to serve community
CARTHAGE, TN 45 employees from Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation’s Carthage District and Corporate Offices cleared brush, built a planter, shoveled mulch, packed food for the needy, and decorated Christmas windows in Smith County as part of the Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21.
clarksvillenow.com
5% raise in base teacher, staff pay proposed for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local teachers and support staff could get a 5% mid-year pay raise under a proposal shared with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night. Under the plan presented by CMCSS Chief Financial Officer Chris Reneau, the district would increase its base teacher and support...
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
smokeybarn.com
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
Abortion ban has Franklin OBGYN considering leaving medicine
"I've never been politically involved, but this is so important to me."
smokeybarn.com
White House Police 3rd In State For Traffic Enforcement/Safety Programs
WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The White House Police Department finished 3rd in the state for its traffic enforcement and safety programs at the annual Tennessee Highway Safety Office awards banquet. “We are honored to have received this award and recognition, and we want to thank the...
Nashville pediatrician sees high number of children hospitalized with RSV
With concerns of a "tripledemic" looming, a pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital told News 2 doctors are already seeing very high levels of RSV and the flu.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
clarksvillenow.com
EMS Station 20 opens after extensive remodel in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County officials gathered at EMS Station 20 Tuesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting for the remodeled facility. The station has been serving Montgomery County for over four decades, and EMS leaders say the new features will make the facility more efficient. EMS service...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
wpln.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill Crossings could test sewer capacity; will include road improvement
The Spring Hill Crossings development, which includes the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) regional headquarters, gave a preliminary presentation to the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. The project would require a rezone from an industrial zoning to a mixed-use commercial zoning (C-5) to allow for the type of...
WTVCFOX
'Just not a human error': some TN voters express outrage over Nashville voting mix-up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Early voting revealed a flaw in Nashville’s election system. Election leaders say the state’s recent redistricting led to confusion for both voters and for county maps. This is the first regular election since state leaders divided Nashville into three congressional districts. Davidson County...
Urgent Cares seeing uptick in patients with flu, RSV
Complete Health Partners CEO said three weeks ago they were probably 30 percent less busy than they are right now.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash near Clarksville on Tuesday. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1. The accident involved two semis near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
Comments / 0