Springfield, TN

UCEMC employees from Carthage District office volunteer to serve community

CARTHAGE, TN 45 employees from Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation’s Carthage District and Corporate Offices cleared brush, built a planter, shoveled mulch, packed food for the needy, and decorated Christmas windows in Smith County as part of the Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21.
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
White House Police 3rd In State For Traffic Enforcement/Safety Programs

WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The White House Police Department finished 3rd in the state for its traffic enforcement and safety programs at the annual Tennessee Highway Safety Office awards banquet. “We are honored to have received this award and recognition, and we want to thank the...
EMS Station 20 opens after extensive remodel in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County officials gathered at EMS Station 20 Tuesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting for the remodeled facility. The station has been serving Montgomery County for over four decades, and EMS leaders say the new features will make the facility more efficient. EMS service...
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
Spring Hill Crossings could test sewer capacity; will include road improvement

The Spring Hill Crossings development, which includes the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) regional headquarters, gave a preliminary presentation to the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. The project would require a rezone from an industrial zoning to a mixed-use commercial zoning (C-5) to allow for the type of...
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
