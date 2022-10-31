Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: J. Johnson, Toews to Miss Practice on Friday
The forward and defenseman will be taking a maintenance day. Forward Jonathan Toews and defenseman Jack Johnson will not practice today (maintenance) TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Secures First NHL Win Against Kings. Jonathan Toews secured the team's victory by scoring the OT winner and extended his point streak seven points (5G, 2A)...
NHL
Bruins sign prospect who had rights renounced by Coyotes due to bullying
The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 7, but 22 days later the Coyotes renounced his rights after the Arizona Republic reported Miller had been involved in a racial bullying incident with a fellow student in Sylvania, Ohio, when he was 14.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
MTL@WPG: Game recap
WINNIPEG - The Canadiens picked up a point in the final contest of their four-game road trip, but lost 3-2 to the Jets in overtime on Thursday. Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup on Thursday, making his season debut after missing the first 10 games of the season. He dressed in place of Chris Wideman.
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. November 3, 2022. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Panthers Announce 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 12
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that in partnership with Baptist Health Cancer Care, the club will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers at 4 p.m. Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association is now in its 24th year.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview
Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
NHL
Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville's Five-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in Calgary Against the Flames. Nashville, Tenn. (November 3, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has assigned forward Kiefer Sherwood to Milwaukee (AHL).
NHL
'I'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'
Huberdeau critical of his own play but promises tough start is merely a blip. To a man, the Flames know they have to be better. Back-to-back losses - at home, and in such rickety fashion - are "unacceptable," according to those in the dressing room. So, on the heels of...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
Power play stays hot as Arizona earns its first home win on Hockey Fights Cancer night. That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Forward excited how his game, team's play are heading in right direction. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
