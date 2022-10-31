ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas vs. TCU official game time announced

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDt7h_0itS05av00

Texas is set to host TCU under the lights at DKR on Nov. 12. The Big 12 Conference announced a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

The Horned Frogs have owned the Longhorns in Austin, winning four out of the five matchups between the two since joining the Big 12 back in 2012.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has TCU rolling in his first season in Fort Worth. The Frogs are unbeaten at 8-0 with a top 10 ranking in the country. Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson who is now spending his time as a Texas assistant.

Before the Week 10 game against TCU, the Longhorns travel to Kansas State. A win in Manhattan would create major Big 12 title implications for Texas vs. the Horned Frogs. Steve Sarkisian’s squad currently sits at 5-3 on the brink of bowl eligibility.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues

TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
Cat Country 107.3

2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Keller, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KELLER, TX
thedailytexan.com

Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy