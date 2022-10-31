Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Return Plans For Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been out of action for a long time due to his back injury. He was written off WWE television after being attacked by The Usos. During a GiveMeSport interview with WrestleVotes, it was reported that WWE’s original plans for The Viper’s return would have seen him immediately turn on Matt Riddle and begin a feud between the two.
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
bodyslam.net
Update On CM Punk’s Future In Pro Wrestling
CM Punk’s future is up in the air and everyone questions, will he be back?. CM Punk has not been heard from since the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation. Though, he did get injured and is on the shelf regardless, Punk has not made any comment at all about AEW or his wrestling future. Well, now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has an update on CM Punk’s possible future with pro wrestling, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Results – Cassidy vs Shibata, Women’s Tag Team Match And More
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage features an All Atlantic Dream Match and more. You can find the full advertised card below. – AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. – Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. – Samoa Joe &...
bodyslam.net
WWE Scrapped Plans For Scarlett Bordeaux And Damien Priest Pairing In 2019
Some interesting plans for 2019 have now come out. Fightful Select now reports that in 2019. Scarlett Bordeaux was actually set to manage Damain Priest, but Priest didn’t think that she was a good fit for that spot. This was actually when they were still in developmental. Scarlett is...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/3/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 15 of its Battle Autumn on November 3 from Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Stadium 2 (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi)...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Announces 4 Matches For 11/10 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce 4 matches for next weeks show. Two titles will be defamed, when both Jordynne Grace and Brian Myers put their titles on the line next week. Jordynne takes on Gisele Shaw, and Myers takes on Joe Hendry.
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Wanted WWE To Sign Logan Paul While He Was Executive Director Of RAW
Paul Heyman has always had an eye on Logan Paul. Paul Heyman has disclosed that, when serving as the executive director of WWE Raw, he pitched Logan Paul about joining the company. Currently, Heyman is working with Paul alongside Roman Reigns, who he currently manages as Reigns’ wise man. When asked if there was any trepidation to undertake a program with a star like Logan given his lack of expertise, Heyman gave his statement on WWE After The Bell.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Looking To Expand AEW’s 2023 Event Calendar
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of passion for professional wrestling. Things have not been going well for AEW for the past couple of months. Jeff Jarrett was appointed director of business development by AEW on Wednesday. This lead many to expect some more events to be made official for the AEW schedule.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Hypes New Merchandise
Taylor Wilde finally has her own t-shirt. Taylor took to her social media Twitter account earlier and announced that she’s got a shirt available for purchase at shopimpact.com. Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an almost year-long hiatus from the company at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory during...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
bodyslam.net
MLW Battle Riot IV Results (Aired On 11/3/22, Taped On June 23)
Major League Wrestling aired its Battle Riot IV event on November 3 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. Matches and segments were taped on June 23. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the event below. – Calvin Tankman and...
bodyslam.net
Many In AEW Happy To See Colt Cobana Back
It looks like AEW talent are happy to see Colt Cobana back on AEW TV. Since CM Punk joined AEW, Colt Cobana has had very few appearances with the company. It was reported that Cabana would be heavily involved in Ring Of Honor going forward and it was believed this was due to tension with CM Punk. Cabana returned to AEW TV on the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Butch Has Opened His Own Gym In Birmingham, England
Butch has opened his own gym. Butch spoke with Ryan Satin on the ‘Out of Character’ podcast opening about acquiring a gym with his family members in his hometown of Birmingham, England. “I actually just opened up a gym back in Birmingham (England) back home, which is a...
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Planning To Teach Logan Paul A Lesson In Respect At WWE Crown Jewel
The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Titles against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th. While speaking in an ESPN piece, The Head Of Table made it clear that he plans on dictating some things to Logan Paul and teaching him a lesson in respect. “I...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Records Lowest Viewership Since July
The numbers are in for this week’s Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week’s episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 (417,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black Results (11/3/22)
Sean Henderson Presents aired its Colby Corino’s Painted Black event on November 3. The event was taped on October 27 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. You can catch the full results for the show below. – Loser Goes Back In Time:...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Witnessed All Out Brawl, Says Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Did Nothing Wrong
Matt Hardy believes The Elite are innocent in the AEW All Out Brawl. Back at AEW All Out, after CM Punk launched a scathing attack on Hangman Page, The Elite and Colt Cabana, a brawl ensued between The Elite and CM Punk. While the investigation has been completed regarding the incident, we do not know the findings bar the fact The Elite are coming back to AEW television soon.
bodyslam.net
Full Review: 11/3 IMPACTonAXSTV; Bailey and PJ Black advance, Aussie Open, Overdrive Match Made, More
BTI — X Division Title tournament match. We open the show with a video clip of Eddie Edwards talking shit about PCO. PCO is nowhere to be found. He hasn’t been seen for weeks. Speedball takes on Kenny King in another X Division Title tournament. Major spinebuster by...
