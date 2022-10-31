Fidelity Guitars unveils Mars Volta-inspired signature double-cut for Poly-Math guitarist Tim Walters

Read full article on original website
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Nikki Sixx on why Mötley Crüe picked John 5 as Mick Mars' replacement: “He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player”
Last week, months of intense speculation was put to bed when it was confirmed that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as the glam-metal outfit’s new live guitarist. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Danelectro treats its ‘59M NOS+ model to three new Blackout finishes – including two spotlight-stealing sparkle colorways
Danelectro has introduced three new-look iterations of its ‘59M NOS+ electric guitar, which arrive in the form of the brand’s first Blackout models. The new Blackout collection debuts the spotlight-stealing Black Metal Flake and Purple Metal Flake sparkle colorways, as well as the more tame Green Envy. Matt...
Simply Guitar vs Yousician: which online guitar lesson apps is best?
Playing the guitar is superb fun, after all it’s what many of us live for. It’s the best. Learning to play the guitar, on the other hand, can really suck. Occasionally, progress comes so thick and fast it’s reward enough, yet often it seems that we’re just plodding on with little to show for our efforts. It can be downright frustrating if not a little dull. No wonder that, according to Fender, 90% of guitar students give up within three months.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
Obsidious guitarist Rafael Trujillo delivers one of the most technically formidable playthroughs of the year with this 7-string prog-metal masterclass
Trujillo – formerly of Obscura – offers stellar leads and fiery tremolo picking aplenty in this head-spinning playthrough of Iconic. For five years between 2015 and 2020, Rafael Trujillo lent his undeniable technical prowess to German technical death metal mainstays Obscura. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63. Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.
Vinnie Vincent's controversial Kiss solos drove Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley mad – watch one of the guitarist's craziest live wigouts
Vincent brought an of-the-moment edge to Kiss's hard-rock sound in the early '80s, but his attention-grabbing antics proved to be unpopular with the band's two leaders. Less well-known than other Kiss lead electric guitar players like Tommy Thayer, Bruce Kulick and, of course, the original, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent nonetheless came along at a crucial point in the band's history.
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review
The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Amon Amarth on what drew them to baritone tunings over 7-strings and why no amount of pimping can polish a turd of a riff
The Swedish Viking metal stalwarts' Olavi Mikkonen and Johan Söderberg unpack the particulars of a brutal sound that has taken a turn for the dark on their latest, death metal-inflected epic, The Great Heathen Army. Over the course of three decades, Amon Amarth have marched forth as standard bearers...
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Empress Effects launches the ParaEQ MKII, promising the “most control of any EQ on the market”
Canadian pedal firm Empress Effects has unveiled an updated take on its ParaEQ stompbox. A parametric EQ and boost combined into one pedal, the original ParaEQ offered players a huge amount of control, with three bands of EQ, selectable Q widths and individual gain dials for the EQ bands. Thank...
That Pedal Show rate the most legendary pedals of all time: the deserving, the overrated and the total sleepers
Do these stompboxes deserve their notoriety or did they just get lucky? And how do you get the best from them? Dan Steinhardt and Mick Taylor share their thoughts – and tell us which pedals have gone under the radar over the years. lt’s always a happy day when...
Noel Gallagher teams up with Johnny Marr on new High Flying Birds single, Pretty Boy
The Mancunian indie rock legends link up on the first track from Gallagher's new album, which arrives next year. Noel Gallagher has teamed up with fellow English guitar legend Johnny Marr on his new single, Pretty Boy. The first taste of the upcoming fourth album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds...
Glenn Fricker seeks to blend HM-2-style “Swedish chainsaw” and modern metal tones with his signature Revv distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler
Revv Amplification has partnered with YouTube gear nut Glenn Fricker of Spectre Sound Studios for an all-new two-in-one distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler. With one half an “unforgettable sonic assault” inspired by the iconic Boss HM-2 – a stompbox heavily associated with both Swedish death metal and American hardcore – and the other boasting Revv’s trademark “punchy, high-gain” sound, the Northern Mauler allows players to blend freely between the two for a vast range of tonal possibilities.
Experience Bixonic’s Axentrix A1, a “new-gen distortion pedal with an endless supply of drive tones for any playing style”
Versatile stomp box offers four selectable drive modes, Accent adjustment for wide range of expressions, Memory functions and more. Distortion heads in the know certainly remember and revere the Bixonic Expandora, the 1990s boutique Japanese gain pedal that has rightfully earned legendary status over the years. Thank you for reading...
