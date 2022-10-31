Fidelity Guitars unveils Mars Volta-inspired signature double-cut for Poly-Math guitarist Tim Walters

Playing the guitar is superb fun, after all it’s what many of us live for. It’s the best. Learning to play the guitar, on the other hand, can really suck. Occasionally, progress comes so thick and fast it’s reward enough, yet often it seems that we’re just plodding on with little to show for our efforts. It can be downright frustrating if not a little dull. No wonder that, according to Fender, 90% of guitar students give up within three months.

