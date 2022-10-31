KHDK issues updated version of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s Annihilator pedal – and it glows in the dark

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Fidelity Guitars unveils Mars Volta-inspired signature double-cut for Poly-Math guitarist Tim Walters
The UK progressive guitarist's intriguing JB Lite I takes visual cues from Omar Rodríguez-López’s Ibanez ORM1, and features a split pickguard and kill switch. Tim Walters, guitarist with the UK’s mind-expanding progressive rock band Poly-Math, has teamed up with Fidelity Guitars for an innovative new signature model.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”
The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Guitar World Magazine
J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”
Despite being given the guitar by the Smiths legend himself, the Dinosaur Jr man is no fan of his refined take on the classic offset. J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.
Guitar World Magazine
Amon Amarth on what drew them to baritone tunings over 7-strings and why no amount of pimping can polish a turd of a riff
The Swedish Viking metal stalwarts' Olavi Mikkonen and Johan Söderberg unpack the particulars of a brutal sound that has taken a turn for the dark on their latest, death metal-inflected epic, The Great Heathen Army. Over the course of three decades, Amon Amarth have marched forth as standard bearers...
Guitar World Magazine
Obsidious guitarist Rafael Trujillo delivers one of the most technically formidable playthroughs of the year with this 7-string prog-metal masterclass
Trujillo – formerly of Obscura – offers stellar leads and fiery tremolo picking aplenty in this head-spinning playthrough of Iconic. For five years between 2015 and 2020, Rafael Trujillo lent his undeniable technical prowess to German technical death metal mainstays Obscura. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Guitar World Magazine
Nikki Sixx on why Mötley Crüe picked John 5 as Mick Mars' replacement: “He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player”
Last week, months of intense speculation was put to bed when it was confirmed that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as the glam-metal outfit’s new live guitarist. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the genre’s scariest movies is now available to stream as a Halloween sleeper hit makes a strong resurgence
That’s right, folks, the pumpkin lattes are deliciously brewing, the air is as crisp as ever, and the Christmas decorations thankfully remain in the darkest part of the basement — for now, at least. So, with the Halloween festivities in full effect, we have one final question: Who you gonna call? We Got This Covered! In the days leading up to the spookiest holiday of the year, it’s time for another daily horror roundup — and we promise this one is full of scares, flairs, and everything in between. Over the last 24 hours, genre veterans have reveled in the emergence of one of the hottest horror films of the year, which is now available on streaming, while a festive sleeper hit crawls out of its giant-sized pumpkin hideaway.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
‘In Search of Darkness: Part III’ Conjures Up a 5-Hour Feast for Horror Fans
Filmmaker David Weiner pulls back the curtain on the new doc, and shares how audiences can get involved in the process. Filmmaker David Weiner has a rather sunny disposition, but he’s spent the last few years in search of darkness. The documentarian and veteran entertainment journalist is putting the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
Guitar World Magazine
Soldano brings its legendary SLO-100 guitar amp to the floor with the SLO Pedal
Promising everything from blues to metal, and featuring the same cascading gain stages found on the iconic 1987 amp head, is this the most versatile overdrive pedal of the year?. Soldano’s legendary SLO-100 guitar amp has experienced something of a revival in recent months. Not only has Soldano sought to...
Guitar World Magazine
Adam Sandler is touring with a seriously impressive guitar collection
A rare Antigua-finished '70s Stratocaster, an ornate Custom Shop Telecaster and a mesmerizing Duesenberg headline the actor's axe arsenal. Though most people know Adam Sandler as Hollywood royalty – an actor whose comedies are the stuff of legend, and whose recent turn to serious flicks such as Uncut Gems has courted Academy interest – he’s also a talented guitarist and vocalist (lest we forget, he once performed the Stairway to Heaven solo on Conan O’Brien).
The Cure's Robert Smith once sent an urgent message to his record label requesting 'video nasty' horror movies, and his wish list is quite something
The Cure's frontman Robert Smith requested movies in the "splatter-cannibal-she devil vein" as well as some 'banned' classics, such as A Clockwork Orange
