Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals Family Is Still Fighting Late Rapper’s Ex Tanisha Over Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter

Source: mega

Nipsey Hussle’s brother Sam Asghedom revealed the family is still at war with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster over custody of his daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Sam was appointed by the court to be the administrator of Nipsey’s estate, and he has been handling all matters for the past couple of years. He has been in charge of paying off debts, distributing funds, and approving any deals.

In his latest report, Sam explained that all issues have been resolved but one. He said the only holdup on closing the court case is Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha.

Article continues below advertisement

He said that the guardianship of Emani Dior Asghedom is still pending. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following Nipsey’s death, his family went to court and obtained guardianship of his oldest daughter.

They accused Tanisha of not being a fit parent and said Emani would be well taken care of with them. Emani is one of two beneficiaries of Nipsey’s estate.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The other is Nipsey's son Kross, who he shared with his girlfriend Lauren London. Both are expected to receive around $2 million from the estate.

Sam said mediation has been scheduled in the matter, but no resolution has been reached. Back in 2019, Nispey’s family convinced the judge to award them guardianship of Emani.

In court documents, they argued that Tanisha would not provide a stable home. Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith and brother were eventually appointed as guardians.

Earlier this year, Tanisha went to the court pleading for the guardianship to be dissolved. She said after Nipsey’s death she agreed to the guardianship because of her “own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, she claimed, shortly after agreeing to the deal, the family started, “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Tanisha asked the court for custody and for a “neutral experience financial planner” to be hired to manage Emani’s inheritance.

Source: mega

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” she wrote.

The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in July, Eric Holder, the man accused of murdering Nipsey in 2019, was found guilty. Holder is set to be sentenced next month. He faces life in prison.