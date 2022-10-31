One thing that Massachusetts folks are accustomed to is long, snowy winters. It may be November but winter is not too far off in the distance. Have you seen the Old Farmer's Alamanac for winter in the northeast this year? If you haven't check it out by going here. As I mentioned, Massachusetts and snow go hand and hand. One thing that is not only an annoyance but also dangerous is driving in a snow/ice-covered vehicle after a big New England snowstorm. You know what I mean. Some people clear ice and snow off their cars just enough to see out the windshield while neglecting to clean the rest of the car off.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO