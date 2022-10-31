ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crunch Fitness coming to Cypress this winter

Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress by the end of 2022. (Matt Payne/Community Impact) Fitness club Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress at the end of 2022 at 25632 Hwy. 290, Cypress. Crunch Fitness offers gym memberships for its facilities with weight machines, fitness classes, locker rooms and other features. Crunch Fitness has locations across the globe and touts a judgment-free space for people of all fitness levels to work on their goals. 281-715-0330. www.crunchcypresstx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel

With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble

From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6

Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pure Barre will serve Conroe beginning in January

Pure Barre will open in Conroe in January. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Pure Barre fitness studio will open at 4507 W. Davis St., Ste. 160, Conroe, in January. The business is a fitness studio that offers full-body workouts with low-impact exercises in group settings. 932-344-1366. www.instagram.com/purebarreconroe. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Benihana eyes Conroe location in 2023

Benihana offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. (Courtesy Pexels) Benihana, offering Japanese cuisine, is anticipating opening at 3061 I-45 N., Conroe, late in the first quarter of 2023 or early in the second quarter of 2023, the company confirmed. The eatery offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. www.benihana.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

