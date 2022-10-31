Read full article on original website
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
Crunch Fitness coming to Cypress this winter
Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress by the end of 2022. (Matt Payne/Community Impact) Fitness club Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Cypress at the end of 2022 at 25632 Hwy. 290, Cypress. Crunch Fitness offers gym memberships for its facilities with weight machines, fitness classes, locker rooms and other features. Crunch Fitness has locations across the globe and touts a judgment-free space for people of all fitness levels to work on their goals. 281-715-0330. www.crunchcypresstx.com.
Summer Moon Coffee opening new Cypress location this month
Summer Moon Coffee will open Nov. 19 in Cypress. (Courtesy Summer Moon Coffee) Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee has scheduled a grand opening for its first Cypress location for Nov. 19 from 7 a.m.-noon at Barker Cypress Village, 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 190, Cypress, near the Berry Center. Summer Moon...
Gift guide: 18 holiday gift ideas located in the Pearland, Friendswood area
Gifts for sale inside Two Friends Gifts. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, Pearland and Friendswood have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the athlete. 1. Pearland Bicycles. offers...
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
PHOTOS: Woodlands home with a sleek, designer-looking makeover on the market for $2.8M
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – An addition to a property in The Woodlands has added an all-new look and feel to an already beautiful home. Walking distance to the Woodlands Country Club and Palmer Golf Course, 64 Autumn Crescent is a remodeled home on a nearly one-acre lot. There are...
Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel
With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble
From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
New candy shop in the Heights will allow customers to watch treats be made
The shop is known for its store design, which allows customers to view the candy-making process, including the addition of color and the shaping, pulling and cutting of the candy. (Courtesy Papabubble) Construction is underway on a new location of the Barcelona-based candy store Papabubble at 927 Studewood St., Ste....
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
New Academy in Meyerland to open Nov. 4 with weekendlong celebration
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) A grand opening is set for Nov. 4 for a new Meyerland location of Academy Sports + Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop South, Houston. The 50,000-square-foot store will...
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles hold grand opening, ribbon-cutting at new Sugar Land location
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, which held a grand opening Oct. 27, offers unique items, such as a sushi donut. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Poke, ramen and sushi restaurant Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles has officially opened its doors with both a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting. The...
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
Pure Barre will serve Conroe beginning in January
Pure Barre will open in Conroe in January. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Pure Barre fitness studio will open at 4507 W. Davis St., Ste. 160, Conroe, in January. The business is a fitness studio that offers full-body workouts with low-impact exercises in group settings. 932-344-1366. www.instagram.com/purebarreconroe. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Benihana eyes Conroe location in 2023
Benihana offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. (Courtesy Pexels) Benihana, offering Japanese cuisine, is anticipating opening at 3061 I-45 N., Conroe, late in the first quarter of 2023 or early in the second quarter of 2023, the company confirmed. The eatery offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. www.benihana.com.
