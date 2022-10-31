Read full article on original website
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
wsvaonline.com
Grand jury to hear Campbell case
A date has been set for the grand jury to hear the case of the man charged in the shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College officers. A Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury will convene on November 21st to decide whether to indict Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland on the five charges he faces.
wsvaonline.com
Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man
A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
theriver953.com
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
rewind1051.com
Basye man’s case will go to grand jury
The case of a man accused of firing a bullet at Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies will go before a grand jury. Two felony charges against Branden Fauber of Bayse were certified during a hearing last week in General District Court. The 39-year-old Fauber was charged with two counts of...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with several robberies
The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
WHSV
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
cbs19news
Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old young man credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:41 p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
breezejmu.org
Downtown Harrisonburg festival promotes renewable energy
Global temperatures may be on the rise within the next two decades, according to earthday.org. Though making strides toward sustainable energy to combat this might be a daunting task for many, events like the Rocktown Clean Energy Festival exist to change that. The festival made its second annual debut downtown...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Augusta County voters are being asked this year what they want to do about the county courthouse, with their two options both involving gobs of money: $80 million for a new courthouse in Verona, $104 million for a new courthouse in Downtown Staunton. Neither of the above is not an...
breezejmu.org
Professors push for LGBTQ studies minor
JMU’s selection of majors and minors may soon become wider. Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) professors Mary Thompson, Dawn Goode and Kristen Kelley have proposed a new LGBTQ studies minor. In creating this new minor from the ground up, the professors are essentially pulling different disciplines from...
wsvaonline.com
K9 Sheriff’s deputy Lucy retires
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office bid farewell to its first ever certified tracking K-9. Lucy’s last day was yesterday, and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson posted a video on the department’s Facebook page of the bloodhound’s last track. Sheriff Hutcheson called Lucy a true trailblazer and outstanding tracker...
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
