BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
St. Thomas Up Next for No. 2 Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hits the road this weekend for a series against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn. The Buckeyes (8-1-1, 8-1-1- WCHA) and Tommies (1-7-1, 0-6-0 WCHA) face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday from the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes swept this week’s Big Ten men’s swimming and diving weekly awards; Charlie Clark was named the Swimmer of the Week, Jack Matthews was selected as the Diver of the Week and Tristan Jankovics earned Freshman of the Week honors. The trio helped...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maryland Tops Ohio State in B1G Quarterfinals, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a back-and-forth Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle, No. 20 Ohio State fell to second-ranked and second-seeded Maryland, 5-3, on a sun soaked day at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 11-8 on the season while Maryland improves to 17-2. The Short Story. The Buckeyes tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean and Kim Honored by Big Ten Conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fifth-year midfielder Emma Goldean was named a second team All-Big Ten on Wednesday, the conference office announced. Additionally, graduate student Grace Kim is the Buckeyes’ Sportsmanship Honoree. The announcement of the all-conference teams was made on the eve of the 2022 Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Fall Nationals Recap
Two wins for the Buckeyes on the opening day of the ITA Fall National Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. JJ Tracy started the day with a round of 32 singles match against Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback. Tracy rolled to a pair of 6-2, 6-2 set victories and was off the court quick.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Trio Travels for ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio State women’s tennis team trio is heading west this weekend for the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Competes at ITA Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team traveled to San Diego, Calif., for the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center this week. The Buckeye sophomore posted a thrilling comeback win in the opening round Wednesday before falling in three sets in the Round of 16 Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens BTT vs. Michigan State Friday in Columbus
No. 3 Seed Ohio State vs. No. 6 Seed Michigan State — Big Ten Quarterfinals. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (9-2-5) opens 2022 Big Ten Tournament competition as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 Michigan State (6-8-2) Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with B1G+ providing the live stream.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Kick Off 2022-23 at MSU Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State will send 27 wrestlers to the Michigan State Open Saturday to get the 2022-23 season underway. Competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Jenison Fieldhouse on the MSU campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (high school or younger). All...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes, Wallin Victorious at Cal Poly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team ended the fall portion of the season in the best way possible, claiming both the team title and medalist honors at the Cal Poly Invitational. Junior Adam Wallin fired a final round 69 in windy and cool conditions at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
