NESN

NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
numberfire.com

Chargers' Josh Palmer (concussion) available for Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (concussion) is available for Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Palmer has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols and is expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday. Palmer had been sidelined since Week 6. With Mike Williams (ankle) out and Keenan Allen (hamstring) "day-to-day" Palmer could see an increased target share against the Falcons in Week 9. Donald Parham has also cleared the NFL's concussion protocols.
247Sports

Former Husky Sidney Jones is Waived by the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks waived former Husky cornerback Sidney Jones Tuesday after he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring, the team he played with this past season. The deal was reportedly for $3.6 million at the time, but could have been worth up to $4.4 million with incentives.
Yardbarker

Recapping the Falcons trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
