ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

Sony's powerful AI subject recognition can now detect limbs and posture

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjfbT_0itRstxQ00

Last week, Sony launched the Sony A7R V , a camera that basically does everything better than its predecessors. Although aimed at those who demand a high-resolution sensor, its impressive video features and brand-new AI processor for tracking subjects completely blur the lines when it comes to who it's designed for. Humans, animals and vehicles are easier to track than ever before and the good news is, it hasn't had to compromise on speed or power.

There has been a lot of talk about AI camera technology recently. Without realizing it, you have probably been using AI camera technology for longer than you think. When it comes to the best sony cameras , the first Sony to include continuous Eye AF was the Sony A7R II released in August 2015 and every camera since has featured it. Eye AF works by continuously refocusing to make sure your subject's eye is always pin-sharp which for portrait photographers is key.

Sony’s new AI-driven processing unit takes things one step further by recognizing human form through posture and limbs regardless of how big your subject is within a frame or how they’re positioned. The main advantage of subject recognition AI is it can maintain focus on your subject even when the eyes are not clearly visible or the subject is facing away from the camera.

Compared to previous the Sony A7 IV , Sony claims the A7R V is 40% better at recognizing animals. AI subject recognition also isn’t reserved for living things - it can also recognize planes, trains, cars and motorbikes so regardless of what you’re shooting, you can be sure your images will almost always be in focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nq6dR_0itRstxQ00

Sample image from Sony A7R V (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

When we tested the Sony A7R V we found that the animal AI subject recognition worked much better with a black and white dog (which is coincidentally the dog Sony used in the AI-driven performance video) than with a golden retriever although it had no issue when shooting french bulldogs. One of the drawbacks to AI subject recognition is that sometimes it will focus on the wrong subject - for example, if you're shooting a car and a person, it may focus on the person even though the car is the real focal point but we suspect the more clever it gets, the better it will be at guessing which to focus on.

Sony is without a doubt extremely progressive when it comes to adopting new technology and with AI becoming such a fundamental part of advances, it's no wonder the Sony A7R V is so heavily invested in it. Although other brands such as Nikon and Canon already use AI for face recognition and eye tracking, we imagine it won't be long before we see other brands bring out their own versions of AI subject recognition using deep learning.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV

OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
Android Headlines

This 55" Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features

Amazon is currently shaving $402 off of the regular price of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to just $898. That’s also good for an all-time low here. Amazon does also have other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is down to $998 for $500 off, the 75-inch is down to $1,498 for $700 off, and finally the 85-inch is on sale for $1,998 which is only $200 off.
Android Headlines

PlayStation Plus subscribers drop by almost 2 million, Sony says

PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers are down according to Sony’s latest fiscal earnings report. The company states that PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers have dropped by almost 2 million since the reworked tiered plans were launched earlier this year. Total time spent playing games on PlayStation also dropped by about 10% year-on-year the company says. For those unaware, back in June Sony launched its new PlayStation Plus plans, offering Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.
pocketnow.com

Save up to 32 percent on Sony’s best smart TVs

We start this week’s deals with a vast selection of Sony smart TVs, which are currently letting you save up to $1,000. Prices start as low as $448 with $50 savings on the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, but pricing and discounts will vary depending on the model you go for and the canvas you choose.
studyfinds.org

Best OLED TVs of 2022: Top 4 Televisions Recommended By Expert Websites

Televisions have come a long way since the days of their debut in the 1930s. While finding a crystal-clear picture for your favorite shows and movies is relatively easy these days, organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is the latest technology on the market that can make a huge difference in the way we consume content. OLED may be best known for high-end products like Apple, Samsung, and Google, whose screens use the technology, but it’s also gaining popularity in everyday televisions.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumoured to better Sony IMX989 offering from this year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 13 series has not arrived yet, but plenty already appears known about Xiaomi's next flagship smartphones. According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi will distinguish the Xiaomi 13 Ultra from its series siblings with 'new possibilities'. For reference, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is one of two devices that feature the Sony IMX989, a 50 MP sensor with a 1-inch optical format and 1.60-μm wide pixels. Currently, the only other device with the Sony IMX989 is the Sharp Aquos R7, although there are rumours that Vivo will use a custom version in the X90 Pro Plus.
petapixel.com

Xiaomi Shows Off Smartphone That Can Use Full-Size Leica Lenses

In a reveal of a previously “hidden project,” Xiaomi says that while it was developing the 12S Ultra, it was working on something else that was far more ambitious: a smartphone that can accept full-size Leica M-mount lenses. A Concept Design Made Real. Originally shared on the company’s...
Phone Arena

Xiaomi shows a concept phone with interchangeable lenses

Smartphone photography has been moving with lighting speed in the past couple of years, and some industry insiders have even expressed the option that smartphones will catch full-blown professional cameras in a couple of years. That might be a tad closer, as Xiaomi has shown a secret concept phone with...
Engadget

Sony has sold over 25 million PS5s

It still expects to sell 18 million units this year. In its latest earnings drop, Sony said it sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5s this quarter, matching exactly what it did last year and bringing total units sold since launch to 25 million. Its numbers this quarter are far short of what it needs to hit the 18 million PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2022, though. Sales halfway through the fiscal year (ending March 31st) are now at 5.7 million, which is also nearly the same as 2021 at this point (5.6 million).
Android Authority

Sony's 2022 flagships are now getting Android 13

Time to update your Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV. Sony is rolling out the Android 13 update for the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV. The phones are eligible for two major OS updates and three years of security patches. Sony has announced that it’s rolling out...
Polygon

PlayStation VR2 launches February 2023, costs $549.99, Sony confirms

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, will launch on Feb. 22, 2023 at a base price of $549.99 (€599.99/£529.99), the company announced Wednesday. That package includes the VR headset itself, a pair of PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. The PlayStation VR2 headset is compatible only with a PlayStation 5, and does not support original PlayStation VR games.
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy