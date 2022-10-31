Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Silva Art Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code 711510. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 970 Milstead Avenue, N.E., Conyers, Georgia 30012-4526 and its initial registered agent at such address is Frank T. Smith. 907-85766 11/2 9 2022.
King’s Hawaiian to expand Hall County Bakery, costing $85M
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — King’s Hawaiian is expected to invest millions to expand its operations in Georgia. The company plans to spend $85 million to expand its Oakwood facility in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian...
accesswdun.com
Gov. Kemp, Former VP Pence pit-stop for rally in Gainesville
Governor Brian Kemp and former Vice President Mike Pence stopped in downtown Gainesville Tuesday afternoon for a rally ahead of the midterm election on November 8. Kemp stepped off his tour bus to thunderous applause as a crowd of prospective voters and supporters cheered him onto the stage. Kemp was accompanied by Pence, who praised the Governor’s actions and legislation. The rally took place in the parking lot of the Carroll Daniel Construction building on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about 'Good ol' Boy' sheriffs
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County enters into agreement with Newton County 911 to limit emergency response time, enhance safety for law and fire personnels
CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week. The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability...
eastcobbnews.com
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
saportareport.com
How a gun-ban debate is also challenging Rivian, property taxes and other uses of public land
Gun rights activist Phillip Evans’s legal challenges to firearm bans at Music Midtown and Zoo Atlanta have stirred emotional responses to the role of deadly weapons in public life. But behind that heat are the coolly precise arguments of what has become one of the most influential Georgia legal...
Monroe Local News
Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been found guilty of extorting a county vendor....
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in '2000 Mules'
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
The Citizen Online
Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger
OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Hubert Leon Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Clarice Jean Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 3102 Woodchuck WAY Conyers GA 30094 This 17 day of October, 2022. 908-85553, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
Stone Mountain Park leaders to choose truth-telling exhibit creator
A year-and-a-half after its creation was approved, leaders at Stone Mountain Park may finally choose a company to build ...
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Comments / 0