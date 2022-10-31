Read full article on original website
Coast News
Time to garden for the holidays
I watch a lot of cooking shows. In October, two of my favorite cooking divas, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart, suggested that we should be thinking about Thanksgiving. Ahead of time. But to me that doesn’t means thinking about turkey, but about the vegetables!. So I have consulted the...
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
Eater
From Classic Lumpia to Chicken Adobo Tacos, Filipino Street Food Lands in Barrio Logan
The first component of a new compound for Filipino food launches this Thursday, November 3 in Barrio Logan where local Filipino food truck Lia’s Lumpia swings open its storefront on National Avenue. Initially running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with extended hours to come, it’ll be a mostly takeout-focused operation while chef Spencer Hunter remodels the property’s main cottage into a modern Filipino restaurant called Milagros that is currently slated to arrive in Spring 2023.
Coast News
Meet the new and expanded Encinitas Chamber of Commerce team
If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces. “In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in San Diego
Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
coronadonewsca.com
Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm
What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
San Diego weekly Reader
Charley’s Famous Hamburgers, including a Skippy goober
Early on a Friday night, and I approach the back end of a line cars waiting our turns at a drive-thru window, a hundred feet below the interchange linking highways 94 and 125. Lemon Grove petered out a couple blocks back, but this feels like nowhere. Just a blip of asphalt and concrete and powerlines, suggesting even the electricity has someplace better to be. How is there even a restaurant here? I start to wonder. But then I can just make out the small print on the sign affixed to the mansard roof of Charley’s Famous Hamburgers. It reads: “Since 1973.”
Woman's Reaction to Encounter With Wild Orcas in San Diego Is Priceless
She couldn't contain herself.
pbmonthly.net
One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side
From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex
A string of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex; break-ins date back to early October.
