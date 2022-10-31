Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere
‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
U of C: 7 suspected druggings of drinks reported since September
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert Thursday following seven reports of suspected drugging of drinks at parties. The suspected drugging of drinks began being reported in late September with the latest incident reported on Oct. 28. In that incident, an undergraduate student said that they suspected a drug was put in their […]
Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities
CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Chicago’s official Christmas tree cut down in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce was harvested in Morton Grove Friday and will become Chicago’s official Christmas tree. The tree was donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than […]
Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing
CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train. Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier,...
Weather records in the Chicago area going back to the 1800s
You talk about weather records in the Chicago area going back to the 1800s, how was that data collected and how accurate is it?. Chicago’s official weather records date back to November 1870, and before that, a variety of incomplete observations have been found dating back to the 1830s or earlier. From 1870-1925, the city’s official weather records, while accurate, were all taken at a variety of observation sites, all near Lake Michigan. The proximity of the official thermometer to the lakefront has skewed that data with generally cooler summers and warmer winters. Rainfall and snowfall data, were measured in about the same manner today’s manual observations are obtained. While Chicago’s official precipitation and temperatures records date back to late 1870, the city’s snowfall climatology did not begin until the fall of 1884.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
CHICAGO – He’s one of the most unique entertainers of all time, and now he’s getting his own film for fans to see this week. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is scheduled to be released on Roku this Friday, and that was part of the “Dean’s Home Video” segment on Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
