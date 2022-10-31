Best Black Friday PC gaming deals 2022: when and where to find the bargains this year

Black Friday deals

Vendredi Noir, Schwarzer Freitag, call it what you will the Black Friday PC gaming deals season seems to come around quicker every year. That's partly because Amazon went early with its Prime Early Access event in October and kicked off the season for pretty much everyone else, and partly because time is absolutely speeding up as the galaxies accelerate away from each other.

At least that's my totally scientific theory.

Anyways, what you can count on is that for the entirety of November there will be an ever-increasing number of discounted products paraded before your eyeballs. That makes it difficult to separate the bargain wheat from the discounted chaff, but we'll be on hand throughout to make sure you know what is actually a good deal. We'll be heavily curating the deals on this page to make sure you can see where your hard-earned money should go.

And, at a time with an increased focus on the cost of living across the world, it makes sense to save any large purchase for an event such as Black Friday, where every retailer in every corner of the globe will be cutting prices to tempt you into spending your money with them. Whether you're desperate for an air fryer, want to upgrade your PC setup, or go all-in on a whole new machine, the Black Friday sales event is a great time to bag a bargain.

But don't worry, we're not going to start peddling air fryers, or mattresses, or anything that doesn't have anything to do with PC gaming. That's what we know, and we're making sure to channel our years of expertise into making sure you know what the best deals are and don't have to go trawling though pages of not-actually-deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25 this year and will effectively last through until Cyber Monday on November 28.

Though, in reality, Black Friday is now a month-long event running pretty much throughout the entirety of November. Indeed, since Amazon kicked things off with its Prime Early Access event in October, the deals have been rolling along since then.

Where are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals?

What deals can I expect on Black Friday 2022?

If there's one thing we've learned from the two Amazon Prime Day events this year, it's that it looks like graphics card deals are back on the menu, boys. Despite the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 cards launching ahead of Black Friday, there will still be a lot of old stock left on the shelves come the big day and into Cyber Monday.

But that doesn't mean every GPU deal is going to be a good one. We've seen a bunch of discounted RTX 3090 Ti cards recently, but even with heavy discounted prices, they're not cheap enough to make sense in a world where the RTX 4090 has made the ultra-enthusiast GPU market a one card deal.

Your best bet is in the mid-range or budget end of the graphics card spectrum. It's going to be a long while before we see new, genuinely affordable GPUs arrive, so if you're not in the market for some super-expensive slab of graphics silicon, there could well be some great deals. Honestly, the best deals are likely to be on AMD cards if past experience is anything to go by, but Nvidia will also be under some pressure to ship its more mainstream GPUs, too.

It's also worth noting you will be able to find all these cards in either a pre-built gaming PC or last-gen GPUs in a new gaming laptop , and that's arguably where the best deals for gaming upgrades will happen.

With the launch of new Intel and AMD processors, the last-gen chips could be cheaper too, in order to clear older stock from the inventory of retailers. That's good news, because the Intel 12th Gen, and AMD Ryzen 5000-series chips are all still great gaming CPUs. With an imminent price correction on memory expected soon, we might see some other component deals, as well.

DDR5 has also started dropping in price now that AMD is supporting it as well, and there seems to have been a glut of great SSDs deals.

Screens are another regularly discounted commodity around Black Friday, and we doubt this year will be any different. This means both the best gaming monitors and the best TVs for gaming could get some tasty deals, too.

And there will always be gaming mice and keyboards on sale come Black Friday too, so they're worth taking a look at. It's a great time of year to treat your butt to a quality gaming chair as well, which tend to enjoy some healthy price cuts this time of year.

What should I avoid buying on Black Friday 2021?

Anything you don't need. It's distressingly easy to be duped into dropping cash on something just because there's a hefty discount attached to it… even though you have absolutely no use for it.

If you're considering making a purchase around Black Friday, have a plan of attack. That probably sounds needlessly aggressive, but you need to know what you actually want to buy first or you'll end up with no end of crap. Cheap crap, maybe, but crap nonetheless.

Do some research on the products you'd like to pick up in the sales (we offer detailed hardware buying guides ), and maybe some alternatives in case those don't pop up. Set yourself a strict budget too.

Products like graphics cards and processors have obvious tiers (though the different companies work damned hard to make product names as confusing as possible), and SSDs have rated speeds, but for peripherals, it's tougher to tell from the specs whether they're worth the money. Checking for reviews, from such luminaries as ourselves, should guide you on your way, and checking price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel will let you know if a deal's more than just skin deep.

Are there any Black Friday tips and tricks?

If you haven't already used it up during a credit card splurge around Amazon Prime Day, then you ought to take the opportunity to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime . That will get you early access to the Lightning Deals, and help you grab some of Jeff's best deals of the day. It will also net you free shipping on a host of products and speedy delivery too, and at the very worst it'll be handy when it comes to bagging some last-minute Christmas gifts for that aunt you always forget about.

Early Black Friday deals

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | 4D armrests | $589 $449 at Secretlab (save $140)

This is our pick for the best gaming chair , and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our review . As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. The full price can be a bit deceiving on Secretlab chairs, as we rarely ever see it, but this is still a good deal on a great chair. View Deal

Black Friday gaming PC deals

HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,749.99 $1,379.99 at HP (save $370)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good-looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course, and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but it is a WD Black, and you do get a 1TB hard drive, too. This is a great PC for 1440p, and will do the job at 4K. View Deal

Skytech Shiva | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it. View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $2,131.99 at Newegg (save $268)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with gear like that under the hood. View Deal

Black Friday office laptop deals

Black Friday graphics card deals

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. View Deal

Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $159.99 at Newegg (save $20)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday NVMe SSD deals

Black Friday SATA SSD deals

Black Friday External SSD deals

Black Friday gaming chair deals

Razer Iskur X | 299 lbs max | 4D armrests | $399.99 $309.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

Razer knows what it's doing when it comes to good quality peripherals, and its chairs are no different. With a loud green trim and subtle snakeskin design, the Iskur is a distinctive gaming chair, from a trusted brand. View Deal

Razer Iskur X XL | 399 lbs max | 4D armrests | $499.99 $334.99 at Best Buy (save $165)

This is a like-for-like scale up of the model above, except it offers a higher weight capacity and a more generous frame. View Deal

Black Friday gaming microphone and streaming deals

Black Friday Gaming Mice deals

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard deals

Black Friday gaming headset deals

Black Friday CPU deals

Black Friday RAM deals

Black Friday networking deals

