Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WDTV

Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

