New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
Charleston, West Virginia church brings new community center to South Hills
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Hills region of Charleston will have a brand new community center courtesy of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The Sutherland Family Life Center was dedicated Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Matthew’s Church.The new center will hold small gatherings and other events. Renovations include upgrades to the gymnasium, kitchen, restrooms and […]
Progress continues on plans for Mason County, West Virginia, Veterans Memorial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Major progress is being made in an effort to honor military veterans in West Virginia, according to project leaders. West Virginia has the highest rate of military service per capita in the nation, and this new memorial will be another way to honor that. The Mason Country Veterans Memorial Committee says […]
West Virginia singing principal named one of America’s best educators with $25,000 award
When Madison Elementary’s principal, Andrea Trio, walks through the halls singing with her students, it’s more than a performance – it’s a way to use music and other social-emotional behavioral tools to calm her young Cougars. And today, Principal Trio’s creative efforts as a leader in her school and community earned her the Award of […]
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
Christmas sale at Mountain Mission to begin Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side. There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area […]
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
WDTV
Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140. Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
WSAZ
Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
Kroger Is Planning More Closures In West Virginia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSAZ
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
