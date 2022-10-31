Read full article on original website
theshoppersweekly.com
Give blood at 14th annual blood drive Nov. 11-12
The American Red Cross and WSIL-TV3 are once again encouraging the community to roll up a sleeve to give blood to help avoid winter shortages. Join us at the 14th annual WSIL-TV3 blood drive Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at one of three convenient locations in Illinois in the WSIL-TV3 viewing area. As a thank-you, all who come to give at this drive will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
theshoppersweekly.com
2022 chronic wasting disease sampling locations
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding deer hunters about locations where deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) free of charge. CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. Since 2002 when the first deer was diagnosed with CWD in Illinois, 150,970 wild deer have been sampled statewide, and 1,383 individual deer have been found to be infected with CWD. The disease is predominantly found in the northern third of Illinois.
theshoppersweekly.com
Mt. Vernon to hold Christmas Light Fight Parade
The theme for the annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade & Activities has been announced. Mt. Vernon Christmas Light Fight will take place on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Mt. Vernon. “Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. is excited to continue this long tradition, which has been led...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $208M in funding to help heat homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois is getting $208 million in federal funding to help heat homes this winter. The money will be distributed through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. According to a new Lending Tree survey, a whopping 29 million households say they've cut back...
Winter Is Coming, Illinois! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in October, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
A Dozen Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 or More in Illinois Wednesday; Here's Where They Were Sold
The $1.2-billion Powerball jackpot was not awarded in Wednesday night’s drawing, but a dozen Illinois residents won significant prizes, including tidy sums of $100,000 apiece. According to Illinois Lottery officials, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing. All 12 players...
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply
Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
KFVS12
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
‘Baby Noah’ could have been saved under Illinois’ Safe Haven law
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 years since the body of a newborn baby boy the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office named “Baby Noah” was found on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center. It’s been 21 years since the law that could have saved the child’s life was passed in Illinois. The law allows newborns […]
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
