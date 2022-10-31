ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

theshoppersweekly.com

Give blood at 14th annual blood drive Nov. 11-12

The American Red Cross and WSIL-TV3 are once again encouraging the community to roll up a sleeve to give blood to help avoid winter shortages. Join us at the 14th annual WSIL-TV3 blood drive Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at one of three convenient locations in Illinois in the WSIL-TV3 viewing area. As a thank-you, all who come to give at this drive will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
CARBONDALE, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

2022 chronic wasting disease sampling locations

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding deer hunters about locations where deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) free of charge. CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. Since 2002 when the first deer was diagnosed with CWD in Illinois, 150,970 wild deer have been sampled statewide, and 1,383 individual deer have been found to be infected with CWD. The disease is predominantly found in the northern third of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
theshoppersweekly.com

Mt. Vernon to hold Christmas Light Fight Parade

The theme for the annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade & Activities has been announced. Mt. Vernon Christmas Light Fight will take place on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Mt. Vernon. “Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. is excited to continue this long tradition, which has been led...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
1520 The Ticket

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $208M in funding to help heat homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois is getting $208 million in federal funding to help heat homes this winter. The money will be distributed through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. According to a new Lending Tree survey, a whopping 29 million households say they've cut back...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply

Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL

