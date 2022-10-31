ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

97X

Eastern Iowa Mayor Reveals Music Acts For New 2023 Festival

The announcement that many eastern Iowa and Quad Cities country music fans and Clinton residents have been waiting for, has finally come. Thursday morning, Clinton Mayor, Scott Maddasion and the Director of Clinton Parks and Recreation, Josh Eggers announced the headlining and opening acts for Clinton's first-ever Tailgate N' Tallboys. The new eastern Iowa country music festival will take place on Clinton's riverfront in June of next year.
CLINTON, IA
97X

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
B100

The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations

It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal

The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: Bettendorf man arrested after he tried to disarm a deputy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to disarm a deputy. Matthew W. Peters, 51, is charged with assault on a person in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, a Class D felony; disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; assault on a person in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with officials acts, a serious misdemeanor.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen

A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week

The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

