Weather Potential Forces Halloween Demo Derby to Make Big Changes in Davenport, Iowa
All the spooky ghosts and goblins have been put away for the year. The trick-or-treat bags are mostly full of wrappers and lower-tier candy that we reserve for "emergency sugar needs" only. But just to make sure you're not one of those people who jump straight from Halloween to Christmas...let's...
Eastern Iowa Mayor Reveals Music Acts For New 2023 Festival
The announcement that many eastern Iowa and Quad Cities country music fans and Clinton residents have been waiting for, has finally come. Thursday morning, Clinton Mayor, Scott Maddasion and the Director of Clinton Parks and Recreation, Josh Eggers announced the headlining and opening acts for Clinton's first-ever Tailgate N' Tallboys. The new eastern Iowa country music festival will take place on Clinton's riverfront in June of next year.
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
40th Annual Rod & Custom Show Returns to Quad Cities for 2023
The Rod & Custom Show is returning to the Quad Cities for 2023. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary, and we can't thank you enough for your help getting us there. Come out to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline January 13-15 for a weekend of car show and family fun.
Davenport Man Sets A Guinness World Record For “Most Claps In A Minute”
A 20-year-old man from Davenport has set a new world record for "Most Claps In A Minute" with a whopping 1,140 claps within a 60-second window. The previous holder, Eli Bishop, set the record at 1,103 back in 2018, and his record stood until recently. Dalton Meyer from Davenport captured...
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations
It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
voiceofmuscatine.com
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
KWQC
Deputies: Bettendorf man arrested after he tried to disarm a deputy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to disarm a deputy. Matthew W. Peters, 51, is charged with assault on a person in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, a Class D felony; disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; assault on a person in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with officials acts, a serious misdemeanor.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen
A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week
The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
