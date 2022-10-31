ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
country1025.com

If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!

So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?

Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)

One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Nova Scotia has picked the annual Christmas tree it's sending our way this year — and she's a beaut! Is it too early for holiday music? [Checks the forecast this weekend.] Yup, definitely still too early.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Is it legal in Massachusetts to Date While Separated but Not Officially Divorced?

One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?

Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy