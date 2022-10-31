Read full article on original website
country1025.com
If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!
So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
This Massachusetts City Makes National Top 10 For Pumpkin Lovers–Which One?
I must confess. I've never been a huge fan of the pumpkin. Wait. Hold that thought. Let me amend that statement. I've never been a huge fan of the taste of pumpkins. They're cool to look at. They're fun to carve into a jack-o-lantern which makes them even cooler to look at:
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
Here Are The Most Relaxing Ways Mass. Residents Like To Spend A Night In
Have you already had a rough week and the week has just started? It turns out that you are not the only one. The stress factor nowadays for many people is ten-fold. If you factor stress in with longer nights and cooler weather, many people are making the choice to stay home at week's end rather than going out to paint the town.
When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?
Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
WBUR
Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Nova Scotia has picked the annual Christmas tree it's sending our way this year — and she's a beaut! Is it too early for holiday music? [Checks the forecast this weekend.] Yup, definitely still too early.
Is It Illegal to Put Your Feet on The Dash in Massachusetts?
Anytime I take a road trip with someone, 90% of the time I'm doing the driving so this doesn't really apply to me. However, it seems to be a thing with women. Surprisingly the woman I'm with currently doesn't take advantage of kicking her feet up on the dash and relax. Update: She has done it. Shh...
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Is it legal in Massachusetts to Date While Separated but Not Officially Divorced?
One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.
Boston Globe
Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?
Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
I-Team: Update on deficient bridges in western Massachusetts
The 22New I-Team examined MassDOT's data and found that our region has a higher number of structurally deficient bridges than other regions of the state.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
