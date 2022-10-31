Bennettsville Fire Department reminds residents that ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’

Read full article on original website
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
WMBF
‘I’m a local guy’: New Latta police chief shares vision for the department
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Police Department has a new chief, but he’s no stranger to the department or the town. Chief Zane Bryant has 13 years of law enforcement under his belt, with the last five years being with the Latta Police Department. “I’m that local guy,...
WMBF
Lake City breaks ground on new affordable homes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Lake City officials broke ground on the first of many affordable housing sites to be constructed on city-owned land. “A lot of people were thinking that this is low-income, it’s not low-income,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. The difference between...
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
wpde.com
Homicide investigation: 27-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Marlboro Co. ditch
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a body was found inside a car in a ditch early Wednesday morning on East Main Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Around 8 a.m., the Marlboro County...
Two shot, one killed, in Cookout parking lot on Saturday
ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, two males were shot, one fatally, in the Cookout parking lot on East Broad Avenue.
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
heraldadvocate.com
Bennettsville man found dead in vehicle
A suspicious vehicle in the East Main Extension area of Bennettsville led to Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office finding a deceased man. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Main Street Ext. near White Oak Lane around 8 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle pulled off to the shoulder of the road.
abcnews4.com
Student struck, killed by truck while walking to school in Florence County: Officials
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old Lake City High School student was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning. Troopers were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning on Highway 378 near North Matthews Road outside of Lake City in Florence County.
Lake City High School student dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 378 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School student has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken and school district officials. A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit the student walking in the […]
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning. The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, hit by a car and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
Duke Energy, Harvest Hope kick off campaign in Florence to fight hunger in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving. Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address […]
wpde.com
Teen dies after driving through stop sign in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A teenager is dead after a crash Tuesday night on St. Anna Road at University Road near the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Jesus Hernandez, 18, of St. Pauls died, according to Lewis.
11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
wpde.com
Manhunt leads to suspect wanted for kicking in door at Florence Co. home, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested following a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in the New Hope Road area of the Coward community, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man kicked in a door to a home. He added a manhunt quickly got underway...
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
WATCH: Video shows car crash involving Robeson County bus as students attempt to board
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County school bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Wednesday morning, and authorities said two students with minor injuries were taken to the hospital. It happened on Highway 72 near Popes Crossing Road south of Lumberton, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North […]
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
