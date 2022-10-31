Read full article on original website
Beechwood High grad among at least 153 killed during Halloween celebration in Seoul
A 2021 Beechwood High School graduate was one of at least 153 people who died in a stampede Saturday during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea. Anne Gieske, a nursing student in her third year at the University of Kentucky, was studying abroad in South Korea with an education abroad program, UK’s President Eli Cailouto said.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
Dog Digging in Owner's Backyard Unearths Human Remains: Police
Police have launched an investigation into how the remains ended up in the area behind the house, and what was the cause of death.
Woman Survives Bear Attack by Playing Dead: ‘I Heard My Skull Crunch’
Two years ago, a woman was walking her dogs when she suddenly encountered a bear. As experts recommend, the woman began making lots of noise and acted big, a common tactic for scaring away bears. Unfortunately, the move backfired and the bear attacked. Reflecting on the experience, she said she lived through the attack by playing dead, even after hearing her skull “crunch.”
Pilot, passenger statements describe Hawaii helicopter crash
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents related to the crash that injured all six people on board, but the agency has yet to release a probable cause for why the helicopter suddenly made “violent and uncommanded yaw and pitch changes.” The morning of the crash, the pilot and a mechanic took the helicopter on a operation control flight after its engine had been changed and there were no issues with the flight, according to the pilot’s accident report. The documents did not specify exactly when the engine was changed. The pilot then took the helicopter on two tours, which were also normal and uneventful.
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His Home
Tom Roche with Barbara Rondeau(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Tom Roche and Barbara Rondeau were a happy couple. At 37 years old (Tom) and 32 years old (Barbara), the couple had hit the 16-year mark in their relationship. Tom had been raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before spending time in Rhode Island. While he was there, he met Barabara and the two began dating. Among many other commonalities, the two were able to bond over their shared love of motorcycles. In 1988, the couple relocated to Burbank, California where they were able to make a lot of friends through their shared hobby. Barbara took up work at a blueprint company in the area, while Tom was pursuing a position in his area of expertise: metal plating. In September of 1991, he was offered a position in management for a company that did just that. He was set to start on the 16th of that same month.
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot crashes after foot slips off brake
The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Legend AL-3 Cub reported that, while landing at the airport in Minden, Nevada, the airplane “bounced a bit” and veered left. He corrected with right brake, however his foot slipped off the heel brake. During the subsequent attempt to apply rudder control, he...
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
Glacier National Park Officials Want to Put Rat Poison in Lake: Here’s Why
There’s no doubt that Glacier National Park is a fisherman’s paradise. Every year, millions visit the national park to fish the lakes. The lakes are home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. In addition, since it’s on federal land, no license is required for anglers.
Detectives Hope Arches National Park Hiker’s GPS Watch Will Solve Her Mysterious Death
On October 1, park employees and officers from Grand County Sheriff’s Office recovered a woman’s body from Arches National Park. Officials transported the body to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office, maintaining that the cause of the death remained unknown. A few days later, a release from the...
WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch
Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
WATCH: ‘Super Clear’ Video Shows Rare Glimpse of Cougar in the Midwest
Footage posted to YouTube shows a large cat roaming around northern Minnesota, and the “super clear” footage displays to researchers that the cat is unmistakably a cougar. The mountain lion was seen on October 20 via trail camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project placed the camera in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, according to a Nov. 3 news release.
Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
WATCH: Hunters Capture Absolutely Massive Alligator Swallowing Sitting Duck Whole
It’s not uncommon for duck hunters to run into fellow camo-clad outdoorsmen hunkered down in a neighboring blind, but rarely do they have to deal with competition in the water. While staked out near Leesburg, Florida, a hunter captured an alligator lurking behind an unsuspecting duck. Cass Couey and...
Oregon Officials Investigating After Two Bears Found Dead in Trees
Oregon officials are seeking information regarding two black bears found in trees in one area at two separate times. One of these bears was found deceased after being shot by an arrow. It was also found with two bullet wounds. The other was found a few days later. This one with a deadly injury that Oregon wildlife officials have deemed to be “human-caused.”
Rescued fighting dog learns to bark and wag his tail after six years
Dog fighting is a horrific form of animal abuse that sees many dogs severely injured and killed, and sadly many of the canines rescued from dog fighting rings are left so traumatized by their experience that they're simply unable to settle into a normal life afterwards. Fortunately for one such...
