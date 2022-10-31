ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Woman Survives Bear Attack by Playing Dead: ‘I Heard My Skull Crunch’

Two years ago, a woman was walking her dogs when she suddenly encountered a bear. As experts recommend, the woman began making lots of noise and acted big, a common tactic for scaring away bears. Unfortunately, the move backfired and the bear attacked. Reflecting on the experience, she said she lived through the attack by playing dead, even after hearing her skull “crunch.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Pilot, passenger statements describe Hawaii helicopter crash

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents related to the crash that injured all six people on board, but the agency has yet to release a probable cause for why the helicopter suddenly made “violent and uncommanded yaw and pitch changes.” The morning of the crash, the pilot and a mechanic took the helicopter on a operation control flight after its engine had been changed and there were no issues with the flight, according to the pilot’s accident report. The documents did not specify exactly when the engine was changed. The pilot then took the helicopter on two tours, which were also normal and uneventful.
HAWAII STATE
Still Unsolved

34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His Home

Tom Roche with Barbara Rondeau(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Tom Roche and Barbara Rondeau were a happy couple. At 37 years old (Tom) and 32 years old (Barbara), the couple had hit the 16-year mark in their relationship. Tom had been raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before spending time in Rhode Island. While he was there, he met Barabara and the two began dating. Among many other commonalities, the two were able to bond over their shared love of motorcycles. In 1988, the couple relocated to Burbank, California where they were able to make a lot of friends through their shared hobby. Barbara took up work at a blueprint company in the area, while Tom was pursuing a position in his area of expertise: metal plating. In September of 1991, he was offered a position in management for a company that did just that. He was set to start on the 16th of that same month.
BURBANK, CA
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot crashes after foot slips off brake

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Legend AL-3 Cub reported that, while landing at the airport in Minden, Nevada, the airplane “bounced a bit” and veered left. He corrected with right brake, however his foot slipped off the heel brake. During the subsequent attempt to apply rudder control, he...
MINDEN, NV
Outsider.com

Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch

Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
APOPKA, FL
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Outsider.com

Oregon Officials Investigating After Two Bears Found Dead in Trees

Oregon officials are seeking information regarding two black bears found in trees in one area at two separate times. One of these bears was found deceased after being shot by an arrow. It was also found with two bullet wounds. The other was found a few days later. This one with a deadly injury that Oregon wildlife officials have deemed to be “human-caused.”
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy