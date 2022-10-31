Tom Roche with Barbara Rondeau(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Tom Roche and Barbara Rondeau were a happy couple. At 37 years old (Tom) and 32 years old (Barbara), the couple had hit the 16-year mark in their relationship. Tom had been raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before spending time in Rhode Island. While he was there, he met Barabara and the two began dating. Among many other commonalities, the two were able to bond over their shared love of motorcycles. In 1988, the couple relocated to Burbank, California where they were able to make a lot of friends through their shared hobby. Barbara took up work at a blueprint company in the area, while Tom was pursuing a position in his area of expertise: metal plating. In September of 1991, he was offered a position in management for a company that did just that. He was set to start on the 16th of that same month.

