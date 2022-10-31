Read full article on original website
Sarina Wiegman ‘has not spoken’ to Hannah Hampton in two months
The Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has ‘personal issues’ but the ‘door is always open’ to re-selection, said Sarina Wiegman, who has included Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs after a run of good form
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
BBC
West Ham's Hawa Cissoko banned for five matches after Aston Villa clash
West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee. Both clubs were...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four
Liverpool's Premier League struggles are well-documented. With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped it would be easy to write them off. A former Liverpool manager though is confident they will still make the Top Four.
Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
Newcastle are confident of signing Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Bayern beats Inter 2-0 for perfect Champions League record
MUNICH (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended his rich scoring form for Bayern Munich as the German champion beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Tuesday to complete the Champions League group stage with a perfect record of six wins. Both teams had already secured a spot in the last 16,...
SkySports
Alice Capsey, Issy Wong and Emma Lamb among six players handed first England Women central contracts
Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Emma Lamb, Freya Kemp and Charlie Dean have been handed their first England Women central contracts with 18 players in total awarded deals for 2022-23. All-rounders Capsey and Kemp and seamers Bell and Wong made their international debuts this summer, while batter Lamb and...
Yardbarker
Canada's Jessie Fleming Extends Contract With Chelsea Women
Chelsea Women have extended the contract of versatile midfielder, Jessie Fleming, with it now running until 2025 after joining the club on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season. The Canada international has been rewarded for her impressive efforts for both club and country these past few years, after...
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Yardbarker
Loanee tipped to challenge for Arsenal first-team after World Cup
Birmingham boss John Eustace has tipped Auston Trusty to challenge for a first team role at Arsenal, insisting that he deserves his World Cup place. The Gunners signed the defender early in 2022, whilst initially agreeing that hevwould stay with his former side on loan until the end of the term.
SkySports
Morgan Whittaker interview: How Plymouth's Swansea loanee became League One's hottest property
Given that Plymouth missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the very last day of last season, there has been no hangover. In fact, everything is going swimmingly at Home Park at the moment. Argyle have a four-point lead over Ipswich at the top of the...
SkySports
Qatar World Cup 2022: UK football police unclear how supporters will be treated at winter tournament
The head of UK football policing says it's still unclear about how exactly Qatar's police force will treat visitors at the World Cup, and whether supporters will be criminalised for displaying rainbow flags in the country. Chief Constable Mark Roberts has told Sky Sports News that, despite several high-level meetings...
SkySports
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
SkySports
Bradley Rea vows to hunt down middleweight rivals if he takes English title in Manchester on November 12
Bradley Rea believes he is "gaining ground and ready to get in the mix" with his middleweight rivals ahead of his English title fight with Tyler Denny. The 24-year-old Mancunian will welcome Birmingham's Tyler Denny to his city, with their fight on a night that includes Ricky Hatton in an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win
Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle
Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
BBC
Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal forward granted time off to 'rest and recharge'
Arsenal have granted forward Vivianne Miedema a leave of absence to "rest and recharge". The 26-year-old, BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2021, has left the UK but will return following this month's international break. Miedema was not named in the Netherlands squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica...
Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat
Chelsea forward Armando Broja is confident his side will "bounce back" from their 4-1 loss to Brighton. "It was a bad defeat, we're gonna bounce back from it, we're gonna dust ourselves off and we're gonna go again," the footballer said. Broja said the team is looking ahead to the Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 2 November. The Premier League game at Amex Stadium saw Graham Potter suffer his first loss as Chelsea head coach.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graham Potter not expecting happy homecoming as he takes Chelsea back to BrightonLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsFormer Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrives at court charged with assault
