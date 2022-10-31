Read full article on original website
WKTV
Adirondack Rail Trail construction breaks ground
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that construction has begun on the soon-to-be, 34-mile Adirondack Rail Trail. The Rail Trail will be a multi-use recreational path, starting in Tupper Lake and ending in Lake Placid. The first of three construction phases will convert the former rail bed into a path for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers, and snowmobilers.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Where’s The Top Lake Town in the Country? It’s Here in Upstate NY
If you're saving up your money for your dream lake front property, the best place in the country to live isn't too far from home. There are so many places in the world that make for the most ideal places to live. A popular favorite among travelers, tourists and potential homebuyers are lake towns. Who wouldn't want to wake up to a breathtaking lake view every morning?
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
chronicle-express.com
Our lakes are downhill from everywhere, too
When Jackson Browne performed at CMAC this summer, one of his memorable songs was “Downhill From Everywhere.” The theme of the song about civilization’s impact on the ocean resonates here in the Finger Lakes, where the beautiful lakes are downhill from from everywhere before their waters flow toward the ocean.
Villanovan
Culture Clash: What is Upstate New York?
Many students at Villanova come from the surrounding areas: Pennsylvania, New Jersey or New York. However, despite the University’s close proximity to the state of New York, many people do not know what Upstate New York even is. Sure, an iconic city of around 8.5 million people takes the...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
CNY Racing Legend & Man Behind Ferris Mowers Passes Away
Local racing legend and the man behind the creation, development, and growth of the Ferris Brand of mowers, has passed away. Former Utica-Rome Speedway owner Bill Shea, of Stockbridge, New York died unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 67. For nearly 50 years, Bill was a...
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural beauty, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" places to explore and enjoy. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the Catskills that you can actually drive to see. And what a view! Also, you will see some roadside oddities, such as "New York's Own Mount Rushmore." This is an amazing place and it also is credited with being the very first Civil War memorial in the country. Read the story below.
newyorkalmanack.com
Vermont Historical Society Presents Achievement Awards
The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) has announced it’s annual League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (LLHSM) Achievement Awards, recognizing the outstanding efforts of individuals and community heritage organizations throughout the state that collect, preserve, and share Vermont‘s rich history. This year, VHS presented six awards at its...
Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November. Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
informnny.com
Upstate New York school districts getting over $50M to purchase electric buses
NEW YORK (WWTI) – School districts in Upstate New York are receiving over $50 million in federal funding to purchase electric school buses, according to a press release from Senator Schumer’s (D-NY) office. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
