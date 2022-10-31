Read full article on original website
Related
This Massachusetts City Makes National Top 10 For Pumpkin Lovers–Which One?
I must confess. I've never been a huge fan of the pumpkin. Wait. Hold that thought. Let me amend that statement. I've never been a huge fan of the taste of pumpkins. They're cool to look at. They're fun to carve into a jack-o-lantern which makes them even cooler to look at:
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?
Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
Fodor’s Travel Says This Massachusetts Location Is On The National Top 10 Bucket List
Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it. Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top...
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Is It Illegal to Put Your Feet on The Dash in Massachusetts?
Anytime I take a road trip with someone, 90% of the time I'm doing the driving so this doesn't really apply to me. However, it seems to be a thing with women. Surprisingly the woman I'm with currently doesn't take advantage of kicking her feet up on the dash and relax. Update: She has done it. Shh...
What State Spends the Most on the Lottery? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Boston Globe
Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?
Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
I-Team: Update on deficient bridges in western Massachusetts
The 22New I-Team examined MassDOT's data and found that our region has a higher number of structurally deficient bridges than other regions of the state.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0