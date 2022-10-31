Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: “BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” European Premiere
London was transformed into the mighty kingdom of Wakanda today, welcoming to the black carpet a host of stars to celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Director Ryan Coogler joined stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Florence Kasumba and Michaela Coel at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square. See all the fab looks from the black carpet inside….
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Talking With Tami
Sherri Gives TV Legend Marla Gibbs Her Flowers
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to legendary actress Marla Gibbs. The 91-year-old TV icon spilled on the time Snoop Dogg offered to smoke her out on the set of their new movie “Bromates.” More inside….
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Gwyneth Paltrow On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Gwyneth Paltrow wobbled onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel live the other night, she looked adorable lol! She came out dressed as Gwynnie the Pooh and talked about letting her kids have candy around the house, her favorite candy being unpopular, what Halloween was like growing up in Los Angeles, TPing Arnold Schwarzennegger’s house, celebrating her 50th birthday with a naked photoshoot painted gold, Jimmy giving gifts to our writers from the GOOP gift guide, a face mask that Jimmy’s wife Molly wears, and Gwyneth shows off lip balm from this year’s list. It was a fun show and I loved her interview, see more pics and a video clip inside…
Talking With Tami
Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralphs Stop By ‘Sherri’, Talks About How The Award Changed Her Life
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to Emmy-award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. The actress told Sherri about her historic and inspiring Emmy acceptance speech. And – why getting it at this point in her career is all the sweeter! See the video clip inside…
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Selena Gomez On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
“I was able to say my diagnosis out loud for the first time — it wasn’t easy.” Selena Gomez admits she’s nervous to show another side of herself and open up about her bipolar diagnosis, lupus and mental health struggles in her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” Still, she hopes her vulnerability promotes awareness and encourages others to seek help. Tune in today for more with Selena Gomez. See the video clip inside…
Terry Crews reveals he’s ‘staying in shape’ in hopes of a ‘White Chicks’ sequel
Out of all Terry Crews’ roles, his character in the Wayans Brothers’ hit “White Chicks” ranks at the top. It isn’t lost on him how the movie impacted pop culture and his career. “It really put me on the map and it was the biggest thing I had ever done up until that time, and […]
14 Celebs Who Ditched Their Stage Names For Their Real Names
Two of Meryl Streep's daughters were credited under stage names when they cameoed in her movies as kids.
NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ Season 3 celebrates pro wrestling world of 1980s
Fresh off his success in "Black Adam" Dwayne Johnson returns to "Young Rock" Friday, following a fictitious presidential campaign.
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘Avatar The Way Of Water’
20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters on December 16.
Talking With Tami
Welp, I’m Shook! Actor Tyler James Williams Freestyles On ‘Sway In The Morning’
They always say, NEVER judge a book by it’s cover! Actor Tyler James Williams stopped by Sway In The Morning to talk about season 2 of Abbott Elementary. This guys is very in tune with himself and boy is he deep! I’ve been loving him since the first time I laid eyes on him on the very popular tv show, Everybody Hates Chris. I loved him on that show and his very sarcastic character lol!
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Anne Hathaway On ‘The View’
Actress Anne Hathaway stopped by The View a few days ago. She talked about working with Director James Gray to portraying the mother of a family with many layers, the actress tells “The View” about her new movie and shares her thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned. Anne also talked about sitting next to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week.
