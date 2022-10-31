Gwyneth Paltrow wobbled onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel live the other night, she looked adorable lol! She came out dressed as Gwynnie the Pooh and talked about letting her kids have candy around the house, her favorite candy being unpopular, what Halloween was like growing up in Los Angeles, TPing Arnold Schwarzennegger’s house, celebrating her 50th birthday with a naked photoshoot painted gold, Jimmy giving gifts to our writers from the GOOP gift guide, a face mask that Jimmy’s wife Molly wears, and Gwyneth shows off lip balm from this year’s list. It was a fun show and I loved her interview, see more pics and a video clip inside…

2 DAYS AGO