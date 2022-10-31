Read full article on original website
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 bln profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion and expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion, joining rivals in reporting bumper profits that have sparked renewed calls for energy companies to pay more taxes. London-based BP follows the...
India's top mortgage lender HDFC reports 18% rise in Q2 profit
BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) (HDFC), India's largest mortgage lender, reported a 17.8% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for home loans. Profit rose to 44.54 billion Indian rupees ($537.2 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 37.81 billion...
Lithium producer Livent posts net income of $78M in third quarter on strong customer demand
The company's reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million in Q3 2022, 29% higher than the previous quarter,
Equinox reports net loss of $30M in third quarter, gold production up 3%
In Q3 2022, the company's earnings from mine operations were $7.4 million (Q3 2021- $45.7 million). Earnings from
Peloton forecasts weak holiday-quarter revenue, flags risk to cash flow goal
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday forecast holiday-quarter revenue below estimates and the fitness equipment maker warned that a challenging macro-economic environment could affect its goal of stopping cash burn this fiscal year. The company's shares, which fell as much as 16.1%, were down 3.5% at...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
Barrick reports net earnings of $241M in Q3, says on track to achieve its 2022 production guidance
The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production was lower than Q2 2022 as a strong performance
Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stripe Inc, the digital payments giant which was valued at $95 billion in its last funding round, is cutting its headcount by about 14% as startups trying to navigate a tough investment market rush to rein in costs. After the job cuts, Stripe will have about...
Dips to buy
S&P 500 indeed entered yesterday in a corrective mode, which turned out to be a shallow downswing. USD and yields moved up – a bit too much to my liking, in a move that I saw as fake, especially when the closing prices are considered. And these are being duly reversed today, in what is increasingly looking as a solid risk-on day.
S&P cuts Credit Suisse Group rating to one step above junk status
ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Credit Suisse Group's (CSGN.S) long-term credit rating to one step above junk bond status, citing "material execution risks" in the Swiss bank's efforts to get back on solid ground after a series of scandals and losses. Other ratings agencies also...
Investors trim bets for peak Bank of England rate
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trimmed their bets on the peak for British interest rates on Thursday after the Bank of England told them their expectations were too high, as it raised borrowing costs by their most since 1989. The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even...
AngloGold Ashanti posts $169 million in quarterly free cash flow as its gold production up 20% in Q3
According to the company's statement, its gold production for the third quarter of 2022 rose 20% to 738,000oz
Duty-free retailer Dufry sees hike in 2022 turnover on strong demand
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) said on Wednesday it expects a sharp rise in 2022 turnover as it posted a nearly 57% jump in third quarter sales, boosted by leisure travel in summer months. The company, which operates in over 60 countries with around 2,200 shops...
Cut mortgage rates, lawmakers warn banks, as UK house price dip looms
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British lawmakers called on banks to cut high mortgage prices on Wednesday, after a recent bout of political turmoil wreaked havoc on the market for home loans, sending prices rocketing and seeing hundreds of products withdrawn. Market chaos unleashed by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's...
Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of interest rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last...
Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday on rising oil prices, disappointing corporate earnings and ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the Egyptian index ended seven sessions of gains as investors locked in profits. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Wall St slips as investors await Fed rate decision
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday after data showed private payrolls rose more than expected in October, adding to worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not have enough reason to tone down its aggressive rate hike policy. With markets already expecting another 75-basis point...
Wheaton increases net earnings in Q3, announces dividend
The company said that average cash costs in Q3 2022 were $439 per GEO as compared to $417
