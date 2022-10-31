Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
kut.org
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Austin cat named ‘Evil Meowpac’ after iconic Twitter account
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin Pets Alive!’s newly-available and highly-adoptable cat is named “Evil Meowpac” after the iconic and hilarious Evil Mopac Twitter account. Though a heartwarming nod to Austin’s favorite source for collective traffic commiseration, having “Evil” in this one-year-old cat’s name is a gross misnomer — just take a cursory glance at […]
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
austinmonthly.com
3 Austin Bookstores to Have on Your Radar
Bond with fellow book lovers at this nearly decade-old independent bookstore located just north of theUT campus. The space has. a curated selection of lesser- known literature and poetry and hosts several book clubs, with themes ranging from works by Texas authors to books written by women, women-identified, trans, and nonbinary writers.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Everything to know about this weekend's Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart
Barbecue, booze, tacos, and so much more.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas
The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?
Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
thedailytexan.com
What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?
For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
The 'ghost' that haunted the UT Austin campus in the early 1900s
AUSTIN, Texas — Long before the University of Texas at Austin’s current Main Building and iconic tower were built, the focal point of the campus was a large Victorian Gothic structure known as Old Main. During the day, it housed classrooms, a library and a large auditorium that...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
