Austin, TX

austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin cat named ‘Evil Meowpac’ after iconic Twitter account

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin Pets Alive!’s newly-available and highly-adoptable cat is named “Evil Meowpac” after the iconic and hilarious Evil Mopac Twitter account. Though a heartwarming nod to Austin’s favorite source for collective traffic commiseration, having “Evil” in this one-year-old cat’s name is a gross misnomer — just take a cursory glance at […]
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

3 Austin Bookstores to Have on Your Radar

Bond with fellow book lovers at this nearly decade-old independent bookstore located just north of theUT campus. The space has. a curated selection of lesser- known literature and poetry and hosts several book clubs, with themes ranging from works by Texas authors to books written by women, women-identified, trans, and nonbinary writers.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Cat Country 107.3

2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX
Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?

For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

