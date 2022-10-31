Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" – but Mikel Arteta is positive

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" on his ankle – but manager Mikel Arteta says that things are looking positive.

The Gunners were given a scare in their 5-0 romp over Nottingham Forest at the weekend when Saka went down injured and limped off in the first half. Saka's substitute, fellow Hale End graduate Reiss Nelson, struck twice to secure the three points for the Gunners.

With the World Cup just around the corner, it wasn't just Gooners holding their breath over the No.7's discomfort.

Bukayo Saka looks OK, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the supporters (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

It's a difficult time for players picking up injuries, knowing that any knock could force them out of the World Cup. Could that be true of Saka?

"Hopefully not," Arteta affirmed after the game . "It was a bad kick. Right from the beginning, he was limping but I don’t see any further than that.

"Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days. He got kicked a few times and he wasn’t comfortable."

Bukayo Saka has been key for Arsenal this season (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Saka – who Arsenal are lining up a new contract for – was in a fair amount of pain, however, and according to one expert, had tests to check that the injury wasn't more serious after he went down.

"Saka down again and [the] physio was doing some ligament testing," Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, doctor and fitness coach of 3CB Performance explained on social media. "Taken off and back to the locker room now."

The incident is certainly a worry for Arsenal fans – especially given that Arteta has claimed that Saka wants to play "70 games" this season. The England winger could be in line to return this weekend in the London derby against Chelsea.